Denver Museum of Nature & Science Launches a Series of Temporary Exhibitions

Denver Museum of Nature & Science has announced the introduction of a series of temporary exhibitions. The four different exhibitions will vary from dinosaur-introspection to mathematics in nature.

SUE: The T. rex Experience

When: February 11 – April 25

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the mysteries of SUE the T. Rex and the dinosaur’s rival the Triceratops during SUE: The T. rex Experience. You can see the difference between two full-size casts of the ancient creatures and hear from scientists about the Late Cretaceous period and all that the dinosaurs would have experienced.

Stonehenge

When: March 12 – September 6

Cost: Possible Additional fee with $19.95 museum admission here

The Lowdown: Dive into the mystical world of one of Britain’s oldest and most famous stone circles – Stonehenge. You can about the location, the possible use of Stonehenge and the theories of how the stone circle came to be where it is situated today. More information about the exhibition here.

Numbers in Nature: A Mirror Maze

When: June 4 – September 19

Cost: Possible Additional fee with $19.95 museum admission here

The Lowdown: Experience the wonders of the Earth with Numbers in Nature: A Mirror Maze. The exhibition explores how math takes shape in nature with patterns in flora, spotting in fauna and more. You can take participate in interactive elements with art, music and a mirror maze.

Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked The World

When: Fall 2021 – Spring 2022

Cost: Possible Additional fee with $19.95 museum admission here

The Lowdown: Tap into your musical side with GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World. The exhibition takes you on a journey to experience the history, science and culture behind the ever-popular instrument. You can see a collection of over 70 different instruments ranging from rare to the most innovative and take your own try at making music with a 43.5 foot-long world-record-breaking guitar.