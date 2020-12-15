20 Local Boutiques Offering Curbside Pick-Up This Holiday Season

The coronavirus outbreak, of course, has impacted a lot of industries. With everything from restaurants to concert halls shuttering for good, it seems as though the days are numbered for many brick-and-mortar businesses across Denver. However, by shopping local and supporting small businesses, shoppers can be the lifeline for many of these cherished businesses. And what better excuse than the holidays to shop for some fresh styles? Here are 20 local boutiques that offer curbside pick-up, so you can stay safe while shopping.

W Boutique/Wish Boutique

The Lowdown: Wish Boutique is a local shop that focuses on accessories, while its sister store, W Boutique, focuses on trendy looks that won’t break the bank. Customers can shop in-person (no appointment necessary) or shop online and select curbside pick-up. Delivery is also available.

W Boutique has multiple locations. Its Happy Canyon location is located at 5014 E. Hampden Ave. Denver, CO 80222. W Boutique’s Gaylord location has temporarily closed and moved into Wish Boutique, located on 1099 S Gaylord St. Denver, CO 80209.

White Oak and Rooted

The Lowdown: White Oak & Rooted sells a mix of casual and formal wear, and its storefront is right on Main Street in downtown Littleton. When shopping online, select in-store pickup and either contact the store via email or they will give you a call to arrange a time for pick-up.

White Oak & Rooted is located at 2565 Main St. Littleton, CO 80120.

Moda Man

The Lowdown: Moda Man ornaments its clothing with absolutely stunning, intricate patterns, perfect for men and masc folx who have an eye for detail. Both shipping and curbside pick-up are available.

Moda Man is located at 1459 Larimer St. Denver, CO 80202.

False Ego

The Lowdown: False Ego is an apparel/streetwear store based in Five Points. A Black-owned business, False Ego aims to offset the carbon footprint of fashion, which is the second-largest polluter in the world following oil and gas. Each purchase goes directly to help reforestation efforts in the Usambara Biodiversity Conservation in Tanzania. Additionally, all product packaging is eco-friendly, and they offer a textile recycling program for used False Ego garments. They are currently offering curbside pick-up as well as shipping.

False Ego is located at 2650 Walnut St. Denver, CO 80205.

Sol

The Lowdown: Sol sells bras custom-made to fit perfectly based on body measurements. The store is currently open for private in-store appointments, as well as appointments over Zoom and Facetime, and curbside pick-up.

Sol is located at 3010 East 6th Ave. Denver, CO 80206.

Rags Consignments

The Lowdown: Rags Consignments has cataloged their entire collection online, and shoppers can order online and get their items shipped or pick them up at either location in Cherry Creek or Boulder.

Rags Consignments Boulder is located at 3129 28th St. Boulder, CO 80301. Rags Consignments Denver is located at 201 University Blvd. Denver, CO 80206.

Dona Forta

The Lowdown: “Dona Forta” translates from Catalan to “Strong Woman,” and the style of the boutique is just that. Strong colors, bold details and sharp cuts make Dona Forta a clothing brand that cuts through the noise and stands out. Their garments are available for shipping as well as curbside pickup.

Dona Forta is located at 4309 W 44th Ave. Denver, CO 80212.

PINKS

The Lowdown: Pinks is a local boutique located in the Bonnie Brae neighborhood. They stay on trend by only buying six of any specific garment, meaning not only are they constantly re-upping their inventory, shoppers know they’re buying unique pieces as well. They accept over-the-phone orders and offer shipping as well.

Pinks is located at 745 S University Blvd. Denver, CO 80209.

FM Clothing

The Lowdown: FM Clothing makes gift-buying as easy as possible with curated lists of gifts that fit into anyone’s budget. With a full and robust men’s catalog as well as women’s, FM Clothing a quick and easy source for gifts. They offer fast shipping and curbside pick-up.

FM Clothing is located at 55 N Broadway, Denver, CO 80203.

Glenn + Glenn

The Lowdown: From the runway to the wardrobe, Boulder-based Glenn+Glenn aims to bring sophistication to professional women, and their online shop is up and running.

Glenn+Glenn is located at 1035 Pearl St. Boulder, CO 80302.

Judith and Joe

The Lowdown: Another shop that challenges problematic norms in fashion, Judith and Joe push back specifically on the gender binary in clothing styles offered. They have a “men” “women” and “them” category, and offer both shipping and curbside pick-up.

Judith and Joe is located at 3040 Blake St. #100, Denver, CO 80205.

La Lovely Vintage

The Lowdown: Selling cool vintage and modern clothing, and even cooler candles, La Lovely Vintage has a full catalog online and offer both shipping as well as curbside pick-up. And the best part? The candles are refillable at a massive discount, meaning they’re a great gift that keeps giving.

La Lovely Vintage is located at 42 N. Broadway, Denver, CO 80203.

Rustic Thread

The Lowdown: Boho meets Western-folkster style at the Rustic Thread, and curbside pick-up, as well as delivery, is available.

Rustic Thread is located at 3716 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211.

Meraki Moon

The Lowdown: Lots of texture can be found at Meraki Moon, a boutique located in RiNo. The shop is offering shipping as well as curbside pick-up.

Meraki Moon is located at 3070 Blake St. #100, Denver, CO 80205.

Intrigue

The Lowdown: Sharp styles and cute trinkets perfect for stocking-stuffing, Intrigue has a full online store and in-person shopping is available by appointment.

Intrigue is located at 2436 W 44th Ave. Denver, CO 80211.

Steadbrook

The Lowdown: Strictly menswear, Steadbrook adds a cyberpunk flair to apparel basics perfect for Colorado winters. A bit on the pricier side, Steadbrook makes quality attire for the men and masc-identifying people in your life.

Steadbrook is located at 3151 Larimer St. Denver, CO 80205.

Spruce

The Lowdown: Another one for the boys, Spruce offers fresh accessories and threads, as well a wide array of grooming products for men and mascs. They also are a fully-functioning barbershop, so if there’s a man in your life in need of a total makeover, Spruce is the spot.

Spruce is located at 4252 Tennyson St. Denver, CO 80212.

Queen City General Store

The Lowdown: Queen City General Store sells high-end clothing and accessories that have a flair for the dramatic. They are offering curbside pick-up, free local delivery and free shipping anywhere in the US for orders over $100.

Queen City General Store is located at 220 E. 13th Ave. Denver, CO 80203.

Andrisen Morton

The Lowdown: Andrisen Morton sells luxury and high-end clothing for men and is offering a holiday discount online as well.

Andrisen Morton is located at 270 St Paul St. Denver, CO 80206.

Modern Nomad

The Lowdown: For the holiday season, businesses in Modern Nomad, a market space with a number of local boutique vendors, are working with Access Gallery to create chic gift bags available for purchase with your other goods. Access Gallery is a non-profit that works with people with disabilities to help create beautiful works of art. The gift bags are screen-printed by hand by the artists of Access Gallery and the money goes directly back to funding the art gallery.

Modern Nomad is located at 2936 Larimer St. Denver, CO 80205.