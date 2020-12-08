14 Local Gift Shops To Help You Finish Your Holiday Shopping

As the pandemic rages on — small businesses are feeling the devastating effects on sales. Denver is home to plenty of small businesses who need your help. While it can be tempting to buy from the big corporations — consider visiting one of the following local shops to find your gifts this year. From clothing to plants to vintage goods — the businesses on this list offer a wide variety of goods.

Wish Gifts

Where: 5014 East Hampden Avenue, Denver & 750 South University Boulevard, Denver

When: Various hours

The Lowdown: Wish Gifts continues to be one of Denver’s most loved gift shops. First opened in 2012, it now has two locations in the Denver area. From floral stationary to vintage espresso machines — Wish Gifts has endless options that your loved ones are sure to enjoy. Wish Gifts also has an online store — where you can either get your purchases shipped or pick them up curbside. Even better, Wish Gifts is an advocate for giving back to the community and has donated to over 60 local organizations this year. You can visit Wish Gifts’ online shop here.

Jolly Goods

Where: 4020 Tennyson Street, Denver

When: Various hours

The Lowdown: Located in Denver’s Berkeley neighborhood — Jolly Goods is a small shop carrying a vast assortment of items. Whether you’re looking for some fuzzy socks or custom made stickers — Jolly Goods carries items from over 50 local artists. Jolly Goods also features online shopping so you can have your items shipped or pick them up curbside. Also, if you aren’t sure what to get your loved ones — consider buying a gift card to continue to support this local business. You can visit Jolly Goods’ online shop here.

Show of Hands

Where: 250 Columbine Street Suite 105, Denver

When: Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: Nestled in the heart of the Cherry Creek Shopping District — Show of Hands is a mix between a gift shop and an art gallery. This woman-owned business partners with local artists to make sure that what you’re buying is expertly crafted local work. The online shop features jewelry, prints, gifts for kids and even a “Covid Survival Collection” — made up of soaps and sanitizers from local artisans. To keep everyone safe during the pandemic — Show of Hands is offering curbside pickup, online shopping and even appointment-only hours for those most vulnerable. As if that wasn’t enough — if you visit, you might be greeted by the shop dog — Millie. You can visit Show of Hands’ online shop here.

Wild Flowers

Where: 1201 Madison Street, Denver

When: Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Perhaps one of the most loved shops by the residents of Congress Park — Wild Flowers is the place to go if you’re shopping for the plant enthusiast in your life. Opened in 1996 — Wild Flowers has over 3,000 square feet of retail space filled with candles, handcrafted furniture and of course, endless houseplants. Wild Flowers even offers terrarium classes to teach you how to create your very own space for plants. You can get more information on Wild Flowers here.

Tulip Gifts and Cards

Where: 2312 South Colorado Boulevard, Denver

When: Monday – Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: Tulip Gifts and Cards is a shop dedicated to connecting artists with the local community. The small gift shop has partnered with Colorado artists to provide an eclectic assortment of gifts. While you can buy soaps, tea towels and candles through Tulip’s online shop — Tulip’s brick and mortar storefront has a large collection of unique gifts made by Colorado creatives. Tulip even purchased 35 greeting card lines that you won’t find at your big chain store. You can get more information on Tulip here.

Soul Haus

Where: 1225 East 17th Avenue, Denver

When: Wednesday – Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Soul Haus is a small shop with a big mission — do business ethically while giving back to the community. Soul Haus has managed to accomplish just that. It is a Certified Green Business — which means that Soul Haus is committed to recycling and upcycling its waste products. It also takes six percent from every purchased item and gives that back to the local community. At Soul Haus, you’ll find a vast collection of works by Colorado artists. Guests who are most vulnerable are welcome to make an appointment-only shopping experince, or you can set up a personal shopping appointment over Zoom. Soul Haus also offers free local delivery. You can visit Soul Haus’ online shop here.

The Gift House

Where: 378 South Teller Street, Lakewood

When: Various hours

The Lowdown: This family-owned gift shop was first established in 1989 and began by selling off a small cart. Now, you can find The Gift House as a brick and mortar store in Belmar. If you’re looking for tree ornaments of home decorations — The Gift House carries it all. You can find plenty of items on their online store — but there’s always more to be found at The Gift House’s storefront. If you’d feel more comfortable — you can set up a virtual shopping appointment via FaceTime or text, and then can arrange for contactless pickup. You can visit The Gift House’s online shop here.

Herbs & Arts

Where: 2015 East Colfax Avenue, Denver

When: Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: If you’re shopping for someone who is a fan of the metaphysical — you have to visit Herbs & Arts. This shop offers an incredible assortment of oils, incense, crystals and herbs. Herbs & Arts creates all of their goods in-house and has several herbalists on staff. The staff is so dedicated to their craft that they create their goods in accordance with the moon phases and then bless and charge their goods before putting them out on the floor. The business is committed to inclusivity — you’ll find a welcoming environment that is open to all belief systems. Herbs & Arts also offers online shopping and curbside pickup. You can visit Herbs & Arts’ online shop here.

Ninni & Foffa’s

Where: 985 Santa Fe Drive, Denver

When: Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: Ninni & Foffa’s specializes in vintage and upcycled gifts. If you’re looking for a sustainable way to shop for gifts — look no further. You’ll find antique furniture, jewelry, houseplants and unique gifts. The collection at Ninni & Foffa’s is everchanging, so make sure to stop by regularly to see if you can find your next treasure. In addition to its regular hours — you can also set up shopping by appointment to minimize contact with others. You can visit the shop’s website here.

T-Trove Asian Decor

Where: 189 South Broadway, Denver

When: Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: T-Trove aims to bring East Asian culture to Denver. Its 10,000 square foot showroom is home to gifts from China, Taiwan and Japan, as well as goods created in the United States. T-Trove is proudly an eco-friendly storefront — it upcycles all of its waste products. You can shop from T-Trove’s online shop or visit the store in person. You can learn more about T-Trove here.

Hope Tank

Where: 64 South Broadway, Denver

When: Thursday & Friday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday & Sunday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Lowdown: If you have never been to Hope Tank before — this holiday season is the perfect time for a visit. Hope Tank is one of Denver’s most sustainable and charitable small businesses — Hope Tank gives back to local nonprofits with every purchase and thoroughly vets the companies and artists it represents. You’ll find a vast assortment of gifts on Hope Tank’s online store — and you can receive your purchases through shipping or curbside pickup. You can also schedule a private shopping session. You can visit Hope Tank’s online store here.

General Store 45

Where: 2479 Main Street, Littleton

When: Various hours

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a way to step back in time while also supporting a small gift shop — General Store 45 is the place to go. This cute shop in the heart of downtown Littleton offers clothing, vintage toys, unique gifts and even groceries. General Store 45 is also known for giving back to the community and often partners with local charities. The prices are also affordable and competitive for a local gift shop. You can visit General Store 45’s online store here.

Angel Concept

Where: 2510 Main Street, Littleton

When: Tuesday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. t0 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Angel Concept is a boutique that also doubles as a nonprofit. Angel Concept aims to teach disadvantaged women retail management skills. It thrives off of volunteers who help run the store and support the women in need. Angel Concept offers clothing, candles, wallets and other unique gifts. You can learn more at Angel Concept’s website.

Stanley Marketplace

Where: 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

When: Sunday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., Thursday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: Stanley Marketplace is the well-known home to many local eateries, shops and businesses. Yet this holiday season — the marketplace launched “Stanley Delivers” — an online delivery service that features goods from Stanley’s various shops. If you order off the website, you’ll get your goods shipped to you by a Stanley Marketplace electric mini-truck. This is the perfect way to conveniently shop online while supporting some of Denver’s best-known small businesses including several gift shops such as Mindcraft, filled with hundreds of games and toys to Poppy & Pine’s floral selection and Trunk Nouveau’s assorted cards and gifts. To visit the new site and browse the offerings — visit here.