27 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some frosty events lined up this week. Kick it off by picking out your perfect greenery at a Holiday Tree Lot and end it by getting seasonal with the 12 Days of Firkins. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a peek at this rounup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks and social distancing are mandatory at any of these in-person events. Also due to current restrictions, they can only be attended with members of your household.

Monday, December 7

Holiday Tree Lot

When: December 7 – 24

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Find the perfect tree to decorate at Little Man Ice Cream’s Holiday Tree Lot. The lot offers trees of all sizes and shapes for a chance to find the perfect fit for your home. Sweet Cooie’s in Congress Park also holds a lot as well.

9News Parade of Lights

When: December 7 – 17

Where: Starts at Denver Pavillions, 500 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The annual 9News Parade of Lights is back for the holiday season. This year the parade is a multi-day event with floats that are stationed all around downtown Denver starting at Denver Pavillions and ending at Denver Union Station. You can experience a magical array of lights and stay socially distanced.

Snowflake Vault Auction

When: December 7 – 9

Where: Online

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey hosts a Snowflake Vault Auction. The virtual auction features a chance to snag one of 25 bottles from the years 2015 to 2019. All of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Colorado Firefighters Foundation with Stranahan’s matching proceeds up to $25,000.

Blossoms of Light

When: December 7 – January 16

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $21 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens is back with its wondrous Blossoms of Light display. The magical interactive light display features sound-reactive animated LED lights for a wild experience. You can explore the lights, delight in holiday treats, warm drinks and more throughout the gardens.

Zoo Lights 30th Anniversary

When: December 7 – 31

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Zoo Lights have once again made a return to the Denver Zoo for its 30th annual appearance. You can take a stroll through more than 80 acres of lit-up animals for a magical winter wonderland experience. Zoo Lights is widely popular so make sure to book your tickets soon.

Tuesday, December 8

Colorado Gives Day

When: December 8

Where: Denver

Cost: Donations suggested here

The Lowdown: Community First Foundation and FirstBank team up once again for Colorado Gives Day. The one-day event gives you a chance to build up your philanthropy and support local nonprofit organizations and charities by giving donations that make a difference.

READ: 22 Nonprofits to Donate to This Colorado Gives Day

Ciders & Sides

When: December 8, 1 – 7 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $29 – $31 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Imbibe in four ciders created by Stem Ciders while munching on four styles of pizza with the help of Truffle Cheese Shop during a Ciders & Sides. You can delight in the pairing on the patio of Stem Ciders or pick-up the pairing to-go and enjoy at home.

Online Talk with the Denver Art Museum’s Chris Patrello

When: December 8, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents an Online Talk with Denver Art Museum’s Chris Patrello. You can tune into a Zoom session to hear Patrello talk about On Behalf of the Family: Discussing the Legacy and Meaning of a Haida Totem Pole Raising Ceremony.

Drop-In Drawing Online

When: December 8, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hear from local artist and instructor Anna Kaye during a Drop-In Drawing Online session. You can get your artsy juices flowing while taking a look at landscape themes – all at home.

Wednesday, December 9

Indigenous Film: Run Red Walk

When: December 9, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science partners with the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission for Indigenous Film: Run Red Walk. The short film – created by filmmaker Melissa Henry – features a story of a red sheepdog’s search for a lost sheep.

Cherry Creek Holiday Market

When: December 9 – 23

Where: Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Make some marks off of your gift list at the Cherry Creek Holiday Market. The outdoor market hosts 30 vendors offering products to purchase in convenient containers, live music from local bands and carolers and more throughout the month.

Dim Sum Folding Date Night

When: December 9, 5:45 – 6:45 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $90 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Sushi House teams up with Colorado Sake Co. for a Dim Sum Folding Date Night. You can learn how to create four different types of dim sum at home with a live stream guided by chef Taylor while imbibing on sake throughout the evening.

Thursday, December 10

Sophie’s Neighborhood Holiday Virtual Auction

When: December 10 – 12

Where: Online

Cost: Various prices here

The Lowdown: Sophie’s Neighborhood holds a Holiday Virtual Auction. The auction raises funds for treatments of Top Chef Hosea Rosenberg’s daughter Sophie who is battling against Multicentric Carpotarsal Osteolysis (MCTO). You can participate and make a donation to continue Sophie’s fight.

An Afternoon with Dana Crawford

When: December 10, 12 – 1 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: History Colorado hosts An Afternoon with Dana Crawford. You can take part in a Zoom session with preservationist Dana Crawford and hear more about the projects that she has been involved in throughout her career.

Jingle Bell Bar

When: December 10 – 11

Where: Belleview Station, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Holiday Bazaar hosts the Jingle Bell Bar. The festive outdoor bar has hot and seasonal themed cocktails, seasonal brews, wines and more. You can grab a drink and take part in a gingerbread house DIY night.

Historic Denver’s First 50 Years and What’s to Come

When: December 10, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 register here

The Lowdown: Learn more about the amazing history of the city and what the future holds during Historic Denver’s First 50 Years and What’s to Come. You help celebrate the start of Historic Denver, learn a cocktail recipe and more throughout the evening.

Friday, December 11

Hilltop at Denver Christkindl Market

When: December 11, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Greek Theater at Civic Center Park, 150 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jam out to some beats from Hilltop Harvest Band while perusing the Denver Christkindl Market. The tunes from the band will set the atmosphere for the authentic German-style market.

American Field Après Holiday Market

When: December 11 – 12

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Tick off some gifts from your shopping lists at the American Field Après Holiday Market. The outdoor market offers a rotating line up of 12 different Colorado and national vendors as well as food and drink specials to fuel your shopping ventures.

Hecho en Colorado: Cafecitos

When: December 11, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: History Colorado welcomes a new series dubbed Cafecitos with the opening exhibit of Hecho en Colorado. The series hosts curated tours by the founder of the Latino Cultural Arts Center and exhibit curator, Adrianna Abarca. The exhibition dives into works from Mexican, Chicano and Native artists around the state.

3 x Can Release

When: December 11, 2 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company hosts a 3 x Can Release. You can stop by and snag 16-ounce four-packs or a draft of a Golden One El Dorado hazy imperial IPA, a Hive Swarm honey rye pale ale and am Alternate Present dark lager throughout the day. Pre-sale starts at 8 a.m. online.

16th Street Mall Holiday Festival

When: December 11, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: The 16th Street Mall, 1000 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a stroll through downtown Denver and pick up some holiday gifts at the 16th Street Mall Holiday Festival. The festival holds an array of vendors offering handmade crafts, art, seasonal bites and more.

Saturday, December 12

Special Olympics Colorado Virtual Scavenger Hunt

When: December 12, 8 a.m. to December 13, 8 p.m.

Where: Various locations

Cost: $25 per team register here

The Lowdown: Tito’s Handmade Vodka presents a Special Olympics Colorado Virtual Scavenger Hunt. You can make a team of your own to participate in the hunt within the two-day timeframe to have a chance at winning prices. You can also take part in an auction if you don’t feel like going on a wild goose chase.

Holiday Music at Dairy Block

When: December 12, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your jolly spirit on with Holiday Music at Dairy Block. The Jingle Belles will fill Dairy Block full of sweet melodies while you shop from the various shops, restaurants and more.

Holiday Bazaar

When: December 12 -13

Where: Belleview Station Dog Park, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Belleview Station partners with Denver BAZAAR for a Holiday Bazaar. You can take a look-see at the outdoor market that is filled with local vendors offering crafts, fashion, handmade products and more for your seasonal shopping.

Cherry Creek Gift Festival

When: December 12 – 13

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 E. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Knock off some of your holiday shopping while supporting local brands during the Cherry Creek Gift Festival. The holiday-themed craft festival will host 75 vendors within the Cherry Creek Mall for all of your gifting needs.

Sunday, December 13

ApocaLips Comedy Show

When: December 13, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $224 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh during an ApocoLips Comedy Show. You can listen to sets from comedians such as Chuck Roy and Mike Langworthy while kicking back at home. Ten percent of the profits will be donated to Elevating Connections.

12 Firkins of Christmas

When: December 13 – 24

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The 12 Firkins of Christmas is back at Copper Kettle Brewing Company. You can take part in a 12-day celebration of brews by picking up a new firkin everyday until December 24. The first day starts with a Chocolate Bock for your sipping pleasures.

