Denver City Council Approves New Housing For People Experiencing Homelessness

On Monday, December 14 – Denver City Council approved three contracts that will provide housing for people experiencing homelessness. The nine-story building will include 98 affordable units in addition to a recuperative care center. Over $4 million was also approved and will go towards financing the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless’ (CCH) Legacy Lofts in the Five Points neighborhood.

“The solution to homelessness is housing, and we’re proud to partner once again with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless to fund safe, secure housing with access to services,” said Britta Fisher, executive director of Denver’s Department of Housing Stability. “Legacy Lofts is indeed a legacy project that will make a critical difference in helping to exit individuals from homelessness and to establish stability in their lives.”

Located at the intersection of California and 21st Street – Legacy Lofts are adjacent to the Stout Street Health Center where health care is provided to people experiencing homelessness. The building is just two blocks from the RTD L line to better assist those in need of public transportation as well.

The units are limited to those earning 30% or below of the area median income (AMI). These units will continue to be available to these individuals while earning up to 60% of the AMI. According to Denver Metro Data, the average household income in Five Points is $90,000 as of 2017.

The recuperative care center located within the building also received a grant of $797,101 from the federal Community Development Block Grant program. The care center will include 75 beds and medical services for those living at Legacy Lofts as well as for those transitioning from external health care facilities.

According to a recent press release – there are also two future HOST contracts for the CCH. The $750,000 contract, “will support intensive case management services, housing stabilization, access to a multidisciplinary treatment team, and linkage to community supports,” at Legacy Lofts.

In the past – the city of Denver has proudly supported the community of those experiencing homelessness. To this day – there are a total of 1,808 affordable units are under construction in the mile-high city. In addition to these units – there are also 904 income-restricted units currently in progress.

For more information on affordable housing and the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, go here.