22 Nonprofits to Donate to This Colorado Gives Day

On Tuesday, December 8 you can back Colorado nonprofits and continue their hard work during Colorado Gives Day. This year marks the 11th anniversary of statewide giving with a chance to give back to the communities and organizations that you love and support.

Over $257 million has been raised for Colorado nonprofit organizations since the first Colorado Gives Day in 2010 with the help of Community First Foundation, FirstBank and community members for continued support.

This year Colorado Gives Day has a $1 million incentive fund from the founding partners. This means that every nonprofit that receives 10% of the total amount of money raised through all nonprofits on the day will get an added 10% to its donations. With over 3,000 nonprofits in the lineup and the added incentive program, it can be difficult to choose who you want to give back to. Due to this challenge, 303 Magazine has created a list of some wonderful organizations in the Denver area that are worth looking into.

Animals

Nonprofit: Colorado Pet Pantry

The Lowdown: As many human food pantries fill up for the holiday season, pets sometimes go to the wayside. Colorado Pet Pantry ensures that hungry dogs and cats are fed and are able to stay with their families through difficult times.

Nonprofit: Denver Dumb Friends League

The Lowdown: The Denver Dumb Friends League takes in homeless pets that are in need of a second chance. The league rescues guinea pigs, horses, turtles and, of course, cats and dogs that each need help and a forever home.

Nonprofit: Colorado Wildlife Federation

The Lowdown: The Colorado Wildlife Federation advocates and educations for conservation, management and stewardship of the wildlife and fish habitats and resources that Colorado has to offer. The federation’s programs include workshops, day trips and outdoor recreational activities.

The Outdoors

Nonprofit: 350 Colorado

The Lowdown: 350 Colorado works locally to help build up the climate and clean energy movement. As the climate crisis intensifies, the need for action and sustainability is at the forefront.

Nonprofit: Denver Botanic Gardens

The Lowdown: With three different locations (York Street in Denver, Chatfield and the Mount Goliath Alpine Trail on Mount Evans) the Denver Botanic Gardens gives visitors a chance to explore Native Colorado plant life. Programs from the gardens include research, conservation efforts, art installations and more.

Nonprofit: Denver Urban Gardens

The Lowdown: Denver Urban Gardens (DUG) aims to make lasting changes at the community level by cultivating and producing nutritious food with gardens around the city. Each garden and farm is led and started by community efforts resulting in currently 188 gardens in six counties within the Metro Denver Area.

Nonprofit: The Colorado Trail Foundation

The Lowdown: The Colorado Trail Foundation aims to maintain and provide a sustainable, linear and non-motorized recreation trail that spans from Denver to Durango. The trail is maintained with the help of voluntary and public involvement and help from the U.S. Forest Service and the Federal Bureau of Land Management for a natural educational environment within the high mountains.

The Arts

Nonprofit: 5Point Film Festival

The Lowdown: The 5Point Film Festival aims to fund the Dream Project scholarship which helps student filmmakers tell their stories of adventure. The festival believes that change can be sparked through adventure films and the stories that people have to share.

Nonprofit: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance

The Lowdown: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance (CPRD) is an international and cross-cultural organization that gives access to educational programs in African American traditions while providing instruction, performance and community programs for the general public.

Nonprofit: Art Students League of Denver

The Lowdown: Art Students League of Denver allows access to high-quality arts education to artists of all status and age. The league strives to provide programs throughout the Denver metro area and more to ensure that Mile High communities can have a chance to express themselves through art.

Nonprofit: Colorado Black Arts Festival

The Lowdown: Colorado Black Arts Festival presents a festival filled with talented local visual artists, who may not have had the means to sell or show their works otherwise. The event is always free and open to the public.

Museums

Nonprofit: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver

The Lowdown: At the height of innovation and expression – the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) is a space that allows artists to explore themselves. The MCA provides workshops for both youth and adults alike, to engage the community for a more culturally enriched society. Donations provide the MCA with funds to continue to support the community and creative artists with a place to engage in dialog and inspiration.

Nonprofit: Denver Museum of Nature & Science

The Lowdown: The Denver Museum of Nature & Science’s mission is to help people learn about the amazing world they live in while also preserving it for future generations. Donations will allow the museum’s “Everyone, Everywhere” strategic plan to move forward – keeping science accessible, meaningful and fun while also contributing to the future of Colorado.

Nonprofit: Clyfford Still Museum

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum’s mission is to study, preserve and continue to exhibit the unique collections it holds. The museum aims to be a gathering place for artistic endeavors with education programs, research and more.

Youth

Nonprofit: Impact360

The Lowdown: Mile High 360 is a long-term youth development collective that provides 13 years of consecutive life skills, academic, health and wellness programs. The organization aims to prepare students from sixth grade to 24 years old to ensure a life full of success.

Nonprofit: Pop Culture Classroom

The Lowdown: Through the use of comic books and pop culture media – Pop Culture Classroom helps increase literacy rates and education. The organization has found that popular culture can be a wonderful tool for diversity, inclusivity and engagement in communities.

Nonprofit: Denver Children’s Choir

The Lowdown: The Denver Children’s Choir believes that the use of music can make a positive change in children’s lives. The organization provides in-school musical education with the support of DPS and after-school choir programs. Denver Children’s Choir will never turn a child away – no matter the financial constraints or training history.

Education

Nonprofit: Slow Food Denver

The Lowdown: Slow Food Denver nurtures the appreciation of local food with members of the community by creating a more sustainable and just food system for all.

Nonprofit: Denver Scholarship Foundation

The Lowdown: The Denver Scholarship Foundation’s goal is to inspire and empower students in Denver Public Schools to pursue post-secondary school education by providing knowledge, tools for success and the financial means to so. Donations will allow the Denver Scholarship Foundation to continue to gives students in the Denver Area a chance to succeed.

Nonprofit: Denver Public Schools Foundation

The Lowdown: Denver Public Schools Foundation invests in the progress of the community through education in the classrooms. The foundation continues to help over 200 schools and more than 90,000 students succeed while in school.

Nonprofit: Denver Kids, Inc.

The Lowdown: Denver Kids supports children in Denver Public Schools who are in higher-risk environments to exceed in high school, pursue the best post-secondary options and become successful members they can in their communities.

Nonprofit: Denver Public Library Friends Foundation

The Lowdown: Denver Public Library Friends Foundation helps to improve the community by raising funds to boost library services and educational programs.

—

If you want the full list of 2,500 nonprofit organizations to choose from for Colorado Gives Day you can check it out here.