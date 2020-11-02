21 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some chill events lined up this week. Start it off by taking a deep breath at a Pre-Election Meditation and end it by getting your shopping on at The Craftman’s Market. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, November 2

Pre-Election Meditation

When: November 2, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Let go of the election stress with a Pre-Election Meditation. You can relax during an online meditation and let your mind drift to happier thoughts.

Denver Film Fest

When: November 2 – 8

Where: Online

Cost: Various prices here

The Lowdown: Denver Film Festival continues with an online screening of Once Upon a Time in Venezuela. The film, created by filmmaker Anabel Rodríguez Ríos, follows the issues that a floating village in Venezuela faces with the building of oil fields.

https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Tuesday, November 3

Election Night Watch Party

When: November 3, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Denver Press Club, 1330 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $5 – $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch as results from the presidential election come in at an Election Night Watch Party. You can see what the elections have in store and sip on a drink special or two. Make sure to wear masks and keep social distancing protocols.

Cider & Sides

When: November 3, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $26 – $28 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders is teaming up with Bubby Goober’s Baked Goods for Cider and Sides. You can munch on four different freshly made hand pies while imbibing in four flavorful ciders.

Wednesday, November 4

A World of Taste: Indian Online

When: November 4, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cook Street School of Culinary Arts hosts A World of Taste: Indian Online. You can learn how to cook vegetable samosas, Chicken Tika Masala and more with the help on an instructor over Zoom.

Spookadelia 3: Back to The Source

When: November 4 – 29

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $15 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space is back with its Spookadelia series this year with Spookadelia 3: Back to the Source. The immersive installment delves into the human psyche, the experience of art consumption and more with a thrilling narrative-driven adventure.

Thursday, November 5

Contemporary Visions of Beauty

When: November 5 – 7

Where: Space Gallery Annex, 95 S. Cherokee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the works of over 30 artists at a Windows to the Divine National Art Exhibition during Contemporary Visions of Beauty. The exhibition raises funds for the artists and local Dominican novices who assist with the homeless and elderly. Make a reservation here.

Dried Floral Arrangement Class & Wine Tasting

When: November 5, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $95 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Pickletown Flower Co. partners with Blanchard Family Wines for a Dried Flower Arrangement Class and Wine Tasting. You can sip on a flight of four award-winning wines while creating your own seasonal arrangement from available dried flowers and grasses.

Pattern Projections

When: November 5, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Share with others the projects, ideas and more that you have been working on during Patterns Projections. The event will give you the chance to present your works and see the works that others have been creating during a Zoom meeting. Submit your ideas by emailing [email protected]

USPS Art Project

When: November 5, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden St, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Art Gym Denver presents a socially distanced opening recepting for the USPS Art Project exhibition. The exhibition celebrates the US postal system with an array of works mailed in as a collaboration with artist Christina Massey. The goal of the project is to help fund the postal system while creating art.

Word of Art: Bridging Artistic and Literary Expression

When: November 5, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Advenir at French Quarter, 3227 S. Parker Rd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Flex your artistic skills during Word of Art: Bridging Artistic and Literary Expression. You can play with paint, magazine clippings, glitter and more to express your inner thoughts and feelings through art.

Friday, November 6

Fray Opening Reception

When: November 6 – 8

Where: Alto Gallery, 4345 W. 41st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alto Gallery presents the Fray Opening Reception. You can explore a collection of textile-based art created by 13 Colorado artists that take influence from being unfinished and undisciplined. The walls of the gallery will hold crafted works that tell a visual story with fiber.

Denver Arts Week(end)

When: November 6 – 8

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Denver Arts Week has transformed into Denver Arts Week(end) with a series of online and in-person events. The three-day celebration offers everything from dance performances to visual art installments as well as discounts and deals ready to be snagged.

Denver Unique Fashion Week

When: November 6, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Craft Cocktails + Live Music, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $75 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Raise funds for mental health awareness by experiencing some fascinating fashion at a Denver Unique Fashion Week. The event offers designs from brands such as Misfit Missy Fashions, The Opal Heart, Gabriela Designs and more. The hottest trend you can jump on? Wearing a mask.

Itchy-O Hallowmass

When: November 6, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: 1300 40th St., Denver

Cost: $113 – $150 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Itchy-O Hallowmass returns for its sixth year. The exhilarating event meshes powerful beats, pyrotechnics and more with a radio broadcast into your vehicle for a private and immersive concert experience. You can bring an item in remembrance of a loved one, pet or memory to add to the altar that will later be burned in a public ceremony.

Saturday, November 7

Horror Vacui

When: November 7, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: Leon Gallery, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Diego Rodriguez-Warner returns to Leon Gallery for his third exhibition – Horror Vacui. The exhibtion features 50 new works, all from different media, including drawings on drywall, paintings and more. Appointments to experience the works are required.

MCA Penny Admission

When: November 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $0.01 at entry RSVP here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is back with its Penny Admission. You can peruse the current exhibition Citizenship: A Practice of Society during an alloted time slot for only one cent.

6th Anniversary Extravaganza

When: November 7, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mockery Brewing, 3501 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $80 – $160 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to six years of business at Mockery Brewing’s Sixth Anniversary. The anniversary is a ticketed event that will give a table for an hour and 45-minutes plus a myriad of goodies to bring home with you.

Jagged Mountain 7th Anniversary

When: November 7, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery celebrates its Seventh Anniversary with a lineup of classic brews on tap. You can sip on brews such as the Wolfpack Black Saison, the Red Point Rye DIPA and the Cattywampus Grapefruit DIPA. You can also snag bottle releases, firkins and more throughout the evening.

Cherry Creek Gift Festival

When: November 7 – 8

Where: Cherry Creek North Shopping Center, 3000 E. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Start your holiday shopping while supporting local businesses during the Cherry Creek Gift Festival. The holiday-themed craft festival will hosts 75 vendors within the Cherry Creek Mall for all of your gifting needs.

Sunday, November 8

The Craftsman’s Market

When: November 8, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Salvage Design Center, 1200 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: On the hunt for local vintage and unique goods for your gift-giving needs this season? The Craftsman’s Market hosts a holiday edition market filled with local crafters, blacksmiths, carpenters and more offering their handcrafted items and skills. You can purchase wares, fractal wood burnings and more during the crafting central.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Virtual Tour of the Universe

When: November 11, 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $8 tickets available here

Hecho en Colorado: Cafecitos

When: November 13, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

Art Close & Personal with Frida Kahlo

When: November 14, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $150 tickets available here

Strange Arrangements

When: November 14 – 15

Where: 878 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $20 tickets available here