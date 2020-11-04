11 Must-See Events of Denver Arts Weekend 2020

For more than a decade, Visit Denver has been in the business of making the city’s arts scene accessible for all through Denver Arts Week. And this year, as creative industries in Denver continue to push through the pandemic’s devastating economic effects while leaning on public support, the program is even more needed than before.

“These industries have been just decimated, so we wanted to treat Denver Arts Weekend as a way for people to continue to support the arts and cultural community any way they could,” said Ashley Geisheker, associate director of communications at Visit Denver.

This year’s Denver Arts event— a three-day Denver Arts Weekend instead of the usual nine-day Denver Arts Week — takes place November 6 through November 8. Changes have been made to accommodate the pandemic, such as the shortening of the event and the creation of virtual events. There are also capacity limits at many in-person events.

For those planning to show their support at a virtual event and those aiming to experience Denver Arts Weekend in person, here are 11 events to check out this weekend.

Night Lights Denver

Where: Daniels & Fisher Tower, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

When: Evenings of November 6 and 7

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: After its introduction in 2019, Night Lights Denver is bringing two special installations to Denver Arts Weekend. The year-round installation projects art onto the Daniels & Fisher Tower at Arapahoe Street and 16th Street. Through November 6, Night Lights will partner with the Art District on Santa Fe’s Día de los Muertos celebration to project photos submitted by community members, of loved ones who have passed away. On November 7, the installation will feature work by the students in the University of Denver’s Spatial Video Class. Viewers will be able to see the tower from a good distance, making social distancing easy. Also no tickets are required.

Behind the Street Art of Denver’s RiNo District

Where: Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

When: November 6, 7 and 8, 10 a.m. or 1 p.m.

Cost: $45 for adults, $35 for children

The Lowdown: This two-hour tour guides art enthusiasts past a long, vibrant sequence of RiNo’s mural-covered walls. Offered throughout November including November 6, 7 and 8, the tour hits the most iconic examples of RiNo street art, including the many murals included in this year’s CRUSH Walls Festival.

#USPSArtProject at Art Gym Denver

Where: Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden St., Denver

When: November 6, 7 and 8, by appointment only

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: In April 2020, artist Christina Massey created the USPS Art Project, through which an artist begins a work and then mails it to another artist, who finishes the work. Now, works from the project including sculptures, paintings, drawings, mixed media and more are being featured in an exhibition at Art Gym Denver. The exhibition will be open from November 5 through 27, including on all three days of Denver Arts Weekend, by appointment only.

43rd Annual Denver Film Festival

Where: Virtual

When: Through November 8

Cost: $15 for a regular screening

The Lowdown: The Denver Film Festival has gone almost entirely virtual this year, giving viewers the opportunity to screen its carefully curated set of movies from their TV, laptop or mobile device. The festival wraps up on November 8 and tickets are still on-sale for movies by local, national and international creators.

The FENCE

Where: Cherry Creek Park, 4 S. University Blvd., Denver

When: November 6, 7 and 8

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This traveling outdoor photography exhibit uses a 500-foot banner to showcase the work of 40 photographers from across the globe. The juried exhibit is currently on a tour that includes 11 cities and will stay up at Cherry Creek Park through November 30. This event is free and open to the public.

Rauschenberg: Reflections and Ruminations

Where: Museum of Outdoor Arts, 1000 Englewood Pkwy., Englewood

When: November 6, 7 and 8

Cost: $10 for admission

The Lowdown: The Museum of Outdoor Arts’ ongoing Robert Rauschenberg exhibit — which includes more than 50 originals by the 1900s American artist — will offer discounted tickets for November 6, 7 and 8. The largest solo Rauschenberg exhibit to be held in Colorado so far, the show includes many works displaying the artist’s uniquely neat and detailed style. To apply the Denver Arts discount, use the code MANGO when purchasing tickets, which must be bought in advance.

Clique Studios Public Art Tour

Where: Virtual

When: November 6, 7 and 8

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Denver Public Art has prepared for the 30th anniversary of the 1% for Public Art Ordinance with this project. Clique Studios, an award-winning digital agency, partnered with Denver Public Art to create a mobile-first website guiding visitors through a tour of some of Denver’s most thought-provoking public artworks, spanning locations from Civic Center Park to Denver International Airport.

Art From Ashes First Friday Youth Poet Performances

Where: Virtual

When: November 6 at 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The youth poets from nonprofit Art From Ashes will continue a 15-year tradition by reciting their poems for First Friday. But this year, the event is completely virtual, with youth in the Phoenix Rising program reading their poems live over Instagram. The livestream will be on the @afaphoenix Instagram page beginning at 4 p.m. November 6.

99 Pieces of Art

Where: Virtual

When: November 6 and 7

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Access Gallery, a nonprofit organization bringing creative opportunities to people with disabilities, is holding its annual primary fundraiser, 99 Pieces of Art. The show features more than 99 artists including locals, Access Gallery artists and others who specialize in all styles of art. The gallery is virtual this year and pieces go for $99 each.

Virtual Demos at ASLD

Where: Virtual

When: November 6, 7 and 8

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: On November 6, 7 and 8, the Art Students League of Denver will hold virtual demos taught by the league’s faculty members. The daily Facebook Live demos will span multiple mediums including painting, felting and Photoshop. The free demos will run on the Art Student League of Denver’s Facebook page, with the first one kicking off at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Feelgood Modern Class for Teens & Adults

Where: Virtual

When: November 7 at 10:15 a.m.

Cost: Registration costs $15

The Lowdown: Denver’s renowned Cleo Parker Robinson Dance will hold an accessible, virtual dance class for teens and adults of all dancing abilities on November 7. The hour long class focuses on modern dance and will take place over Zoom.