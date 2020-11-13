Colorado Opens Free COVID-19 Testing Kiosks at DIA and UNC

On Monday, the state of Colorado launched the first two COVID-19 testing kiosks at UNC in Greeley and the Denver International Airport (DIA). Based on demand – the state will continue to open kiosks throughout Colorado communities. “Colorado has ramped up our testing capacity and supply procurement throughout this pandemic. We are acting swiftly and strategically when it comes to testing and these new kiosks will help us get more people tested in our communities,” said Governor Polis.

COVID-19 cases at a record high statewide

Last week – the U.S. and Colorado both witnessed record highs in COVID-19 cases. According to The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), “Colorado has now reached the greatest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations we have had to date, exceeding our peak in April.” Public health officials also strongly encourage Coloradans to wear a mask, avoid large gatherings and to stay home when experiencing symptoms.

Testing kiosks are open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Testing is free and walk-ups are welcome – however, individuals can also sign up beforehand at Curative. In addition, the state of Colorado provides 50 free community sites state-wide as well as test sites offered by private providers.



Kiosks are staffed with healthcare professionals who oversee COVID-19 testing. The testing process includes a self-administered, oral-fluid swab. Once the test is complete, patients are to give their sealed test back to the medical professional at the kiosk. Patients are then notified of their results via text or email – which can take up to 48 hours.

If you are experiencing any symptoms, health care professionals highly recommend getting a COVID-19 test immediately. Symptoms include – fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

To stay up to date on COVID-19 in the state of Colorado – please visit the Colorado.gov website.