This Week in Concerts – Motion Trap, Cycles, Retrofette and More

This week in Denver concerts you can find everything from classical music to metal – depending on how you’re feeling. Not to mention with Halloween in the mix, there’s no shortage of costumed and themed concerts for additional fun. The seasons are turning, but it’s still a good time to catch your local bands at your favorite small venues.
Beta Event Center
10/29 – Horror Night
B-Side Live
10/30 – The Loser’s Club
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/28 – Lyfted/MIDIcinal (Early Show)
10/29 – Cycles (Early Show)
10/29 – Cycles (Late Show)
10/30 – The Sweet Lilies & Their Buds with guests (Early Show)
Club Vinyl
11/01 – Davy Milton/SARTORIUS/LUVr and more
Dazzle
10/26 – Nike Velvis Blues Band (Stream)
10/28 – Marissa Russo
10/28 – Grande Orquesta Navarre (Stream)
10/29 – Witches Brew
10/30 – The Ellaments Quartet
10/31 – Alfonzo Live R&B and Funk
Globe Hall
10/29 – Jennifer Dean Scott Release Party (Early Show)
10/29 – Jennifer Dean Scott Release Party (Late Show)
10/30 – Puma Borracha
10/31 – Shovelin Stone
Goosetown Tavern
10/30 – Twisted Mizztress / Mr. Scary / Guilty As Charged
10/31 – Louphonic
Herman’s Hideaway
10/30 – LVictoria & Warriors of Light / Autumn Burn / A Vintage Future / Feign Disorder
10/31 – Divine Truth
Larimer Lounge
10/27 – All My Friends feat. Boyhollow
10/29 – Cities In The Sky
10/30 – Shovelin Stone (Early Show)
10/30 – Shovelin Stone (Late Show)
10/31 – West Hues Halloween Masquerade (Early Show)
10/31 – West Hues Halloween Masquerade (Late Show)
Mile High Station
10/27 – Candlelight Classical Music Event
10/28 – Candlelight Classical Music Event
10/29 – Jacob Larson / Olivia Rebolledo Duo & Elise Liebirth / Kathleen Haupt
10/30 – Jack Hadley and David Booker
Nocturne
10/28 – Media Noche Honrado
10/29 – Dawn Clement Quartet feat. Anisha Rush
10/30 – Convergence
10/31 – Adam Bodine Trio
Number 38
10/29 – Zoe Berman
10/30 – Motion Trap
10/31 – Retrofette
The Oriental Theater
10/30 – Octopus Tree (Early Show)
10/30 – Octopus Tree (Late Show)
10/31 – Los Mocochetes
11/01 – Kind Hearted Strangers / Deer Creek Sharp Shooters (Early Show)
11/01 – Kind Hearted Strangers / Deer Creek Sharp Shooters (Late Show)
Quixote’s True Blue
10/29 – The Chompers
10/30 – Watermelon Funk
10/31 – Bottlerocket Hurricane
Broadway Roxy
10/28 – Stoyer
10/29 – Ms. Nomer
10/30 – Last Humans / Marshall Hayes
10/31 – Projects Ossia / Maya Bennett
Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/31 – Castles To Build / Princess Dewclaw / Damn Selene / Acid Bat and more (Live Stream)
The Soiled Dove
10/30 – Float Like A Buffalo (EP release party)
10/31 – Float Like A Buffalo (EP release party)
Swallow Hill Music
10/26 – Jeremy Mohney Trio (Live Stream)
10/27 – Tre Burt (Live Stream)
10/28 – Hubby Jenkins (Live Stream)
10/29 – John Lee Shannon(Live Stream)
10/30 – Buffalo Rose (Live Stream)
The Venue
10/30 – Sinfix / Sideffect Denver / Carnal Contempt / The Pot Tool
10/31 – Genitorturers / The Undertakers / Grind Cat Grind / Order In Chaos
Your Mom’s House
10/29 – Sacred Herb / Backleft / Otatop / Haunt
10/30 – Melody Lines / Tesselation (Early Show)
10/30 – Melody Lines / XOA (Late Show)