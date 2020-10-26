This Week in Concerts – Motion Trap, Cycles, Retrofette and More

This week in Denver concerts you can find everything from classical music to metal – depending on how you’re feeling. Not to mention with Halloween in the mix, there’s no shortage of costumed and themed concerts for additional fun. The seasons are turning, but it’s still a good time to catch your local bands at your favorite small venues.

Beta Event Center

10/29 – Horror Night

B-Side Live

10/30 – The Loser’s Club

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/28 – Lyfted/MIDIcinal (Early Show)

10/29 – Cycles (Early Show)

10/29 – Cycles (Late Show)

10/30 – The Sweet Lilies & Their Buds with guests (Early Show)

Club Vinyl

11/01 – Davy Milton/SARTORIUS/LUVr and more

Dazzle

10/26 – Nike Velvis Blues Band (Stream)

10/28 – Marissa Russo

10/28 – Grande Orquesta Navarre (Stream)

10/29 – Witches Brew

10/30 – The Ellaments Quartet

10/31 – Alfonzo Live R&B and Funk

Globe Hall

10/29 – Jennifer Dean Scott Release Party (Early Show)

10/29 – Jennifer Dean Scott Release Party (Late Show)

10/30 – Puma Borracha

10/31 – Shovelin Stone

Goosetown Tavern

10/30 – Twisted Mizztress / Mr. Scary / Guilty As Charged

10/31 – Louphonic

Herman’s Hideaway

10/30 – LVictoria & Warriors of Light / Autumn Burn / A Vintage Future / Feign Disorder

10/31 – Divine Truth

Larimer Lounge

10/27 – All My Friends feat. Boyhollow

10/29 – Cities In The Sky

10/30 – Shovelin Stone (Early Show)

10/30 – Shovelin Stone (Late Show)

10/31 – West Hues Halloween Masquerade (Early Show)

10/31 – West Hues Halloween Masquerade (Late Show)

Mile High Station

10/27 – Candlelight Classical Music Event

10/28 – Candlelight Classical Music Event

10/29 – Jacob Larson / Olivia Rebolledo Duo & Elise Liebirth / Kathleen Haupt

10/30 – Jack Hadley and David Booker

Nocturne

10/28 – Media Noche Honrado

10/29 – Dawn Clement Quartet feat. Anisha Rush

10/30 – Convergence

10/31 – Adam Bodine Trio

Number 38

10/29 – Zoe Berman

10/30 – Motion Trap

10/31 – Retrofette

The Oriental Theater

10/30 – Octopus Tree (Early Show)

10/30 – Octopus Tree (Late Show)

10/31 – Los Mocochetes

11/01 – Kind Hearted Strangers / Deer Creek Sharp Shooters (Early Show)

11/01 – Kind Hearted Strangers / Deer Creek Sharp Shooters (Late Show)

Quixote’s True Blue

10/29 – The Chompers

10/30 – Watermelon Funk

10/31 – Bottlerocket Hurricane

Broadway Roxy

10/28 – Stoyer

10/29 – Ms. Nomer

10/30 – Last Humans / Marshall Hayes

10/31 – Projects Ossia / Maya Bennett

Seventh Circle Music Collective

10/31 – Castles To Build / Princess Dewclaw / Damn Selene / Acid Bat and more (Live Stream)

The Soiled Dove

10/30 – Float Like A Buffalo (EP release party)

10/31 – Float Like A Buffalo (EP release party)

Swallow Hill Music

10/26 – Jeremy Mohney Trio (Live Stream)

10/27 – Tre Burt (Live Stream)

10/28 – Hubby Jenkins (Live Stream)

10/29 – John Lee Shannon(Live Stream)

10/30 – Buffalo Rose (Live Stream)

The Venue

10/30 – Sinfix / Sideffect Denver / Carnal Contempt / The Pot Tool

10/31 – Genitorturers / The Undertakers / Grind Cat Grind / Order In Chaos

Your Mom’s House

10/29 – Sacred Herb / Backleft / Otatop / Haunt

10/30 – Melody Lines / Tesselation (Early Show)

10/30 – Melody Lines / XOA (Late Show)