This Week In Concerts – iZCALLI, Covenhoven, Whitacre and More

The local front of Denver’s music scene is coming in with a vengeance in this week’s concert announcements. RiNo’s newest venue, Number 38 is hitting the ground running with two big performances from Covenhoven and Augustus, while mainstays like Larimer Lounge keep the party going with a jam-packed lineup and that’s only the tip of the iceberg. In unprecedented times like these, there’s never been a better time to connect locally and support the creators in the Mile High City.

Larimer Lounge

10/13 – All My Friends feat. Boyhollow and Guests

10/15 – Easy Lovin

10/16 – Moonlight Bloom (Early Show)

10/16 – Moonlight Bloom (Late Show)

10/17 – Honey Blazer (Duo) [Day Show]

10/17 – SolSatellite

10/18 – 128 Presents: Family Dinner ft. Vexx w/ Wessyde, Vitamin P

Number 38

10/15 – Do303 Presents 90s Night

10/16 – Augustus

10/17 – Covenhoven

Black Box

10/13 – J:Kenzo – Guest Mix (Electronic Tuesdays)

10/15 – GrymeTyme w/ Thought Process, PhLo, Gray Area, TF Marz (Local Music Showcase)

10/15 – Hell Yeah! Takeover (The Lounge)

10/16 – MeSo – House Set w/ Chmura (Early Event)

10/16 – MeSo – Dub Set w/ Sagz (Late Event)

10/17 – MeSo – Halftime Set w/ Crimbrule’ (Early Event)

10/17 – MeSo w/ Molokai (Late Event)

Your Mom’s House

10/14 – Madhouse Wednesday (The Chango Don’t Show)

10/15 – Back to the BASSics

10/16 – The CropTober Showcase (Early Show)

10/16 – The CropTober Showcase (Late Show)

10/17 – Momma’s Electronic Matinee

10/17 – Life Pattern w/ Kon-G, Imperivm, Cianide

10/18 – Bass Therapy

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/15 – 40 Oz To Freedom (Sublime Tribute) (Early Show)

10/15 – 40 Oz To Freedom (Sublime Tribute) (Late Show)

10/16 – Jennifer Hartswick & Nick Cassarino Duo (Early Show)

10/16 – Jennifer Hartswick & Nick Cassarino Duo (Late Show)

10/17 – Other Brothers: A High Country Tribute to Allman Brothers Band ft Mark Levy (Circles Around The Sun) & More! (Early Show)

10/17 – Other Brothers: A High Country Tribute to Allman Brothers Band ft Mark Levy (Circles Around The Sun) (Late Show)

Moe’s Original

10/16 – Cities in the Sky w/ The Children’s Space Program

10/17 – Bottlerocket Hurricane w/ Charlie White

Acoma Street Project

10/15 – Kill Paris (LIVE)

10/16 – Justin Martin (Live Stream)

10/17 – Beats Antique (Live Stream)

10/18 – Beats Antique (Live Stream)

Oriental Theater

10/17 – The O’s Safe Sound Series presents: WHITACRE (Early Show)

10/17 – The O’s Safe Sound Series presents: WHITACRE (Late Show)

The B-Side Live

10/16 – Many Mountains (Early Show)

10/16 – Many Mountains (Late Show)

10/17 – Pathic (Early Show)

10/17 – Pathic (Late Show)

Temple Denver

10/15 – Dine & Disco

10/ 16 – Dine & Disco

10/17 – Brunch & Beats

10/17 – Dine & Disco

10/18 – Dine & Disco

The BigWonderful

10/17 – OktoberGrass Live Music Series: Wood Belly

Knew Conscious

10/17 – ETHNO (Jeff Franca of Thievery Corporation) w/ Recess

Lost City

10/17 –iZCALLi and Verena

The Soiled Dove Underground

10/17 – Face – All Vocal Rock Band

Club Vinyl

10/18 – Sundown Sessions: Kimberly St. John + D3lphie + DJ GDT

Virtual/Online Events

Levitt Pavillion

9/30 – Jenny and the Mexicats (Levitt Archives)

Swallow Hill

10/13 – Swallow Hill Live: John Roberts

10/14 – Swallow Hill Live: Ali Dineen

10/16 – Swallow Hill Live: Elyse Jeanette acc. by Gil Clark

10/18 – Swallow Hill Live: The Krickets