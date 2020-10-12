This Week In Concerts – iZCALLI, Covenhoven, Whitacre and More

The local front of Denver’s music scene is coming in with a vengeance in this week’s concert announcements. RiNo’s newest venue, Number 38 is hitting the ground running with two big performances from Covenhoven and Augustus, while mainstays like Larimer Lounge keep the party going with a jam-packed lineup and that’s only the tip of the iceberg. In unprecedented times like these, there’s never been a better time to connect locally and support the creators in the Mile High City.
Larimer Lounge
10/13 – All My Friends feat. Boyhollow and Guests
10/15 – Easy Lovin
10/16 – Moonlight Bloom (Early Show)
10/16 – Moonlight Bloom (Late Show)
10/17 – Honey Blazer (Duo) [Day Show]
10/17 – SolSatellite
10/18 – 128 Presents: Family Dinner ft. Vexx w/ Wessyde, Vitamin P
Number 38
10/15 – Do303 Presents 90s Night
10/16 – Augustus
10/17 – Covenhoven
Black Box
10/13 – J:Kenzo – Guest Mix (Electronic Tuesdays)
10/15 – GrymeTyme w/ Thought Process, PhLo, Gray Area, TF Marz (Local Music Showcase)
10/15 – Hell Yeah! Takeover (The Lounge)
10/16 – MeSo – House Set w/ Chmura (Early Event)
10/16 – MeSo – Dub Set w/ Sagz (Late Event)
10/17 – MeSo – Halftime Set w/ Crimbrule’ (Early Event)
10/17 – MeSo w/ Molokai (Late Event)
Your Mom’s House
10/14 – Madhouse Wednesday (The Chango Don’t Show)
10/15 – Back to the BASSics
10/16 – The CropTober Showcase (Early Show)
10/16 – The CropTober Showcase (Late Show)
10/17 – Momma’s Electronic Matinee
10/17 – Life Pattern w/ Kon-G, Imperivm, Cianide
10/18 – Bass Therapy
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/15 – 40 Oz To Freedom (Sublime Tribute) (Early Show)
10/15 – 40 Oz To Freedom (Sublime Tribute) (Late Show)
10/16 – Jennifer Hartswick & Nick Cassarino Duo (Early Show)
10/16 – Jennifer Hartswick & Nick Cassarino Duo (Late Show)
10/17 – Other Brothers: A High Country Tribute to Allman Brothers Band ft Mark Levy (Circles Around The Sun) & More! (Early Show)
10/17 – Other Brothers: A High Country Tribute to Allman Brothers Band ft Mark Levy (Circles Around The Sun) (Late Show)
Moe’s Original
10/16 – Cities in the Sky w/ The Children’s Space Program
10/17 – Bottlerocket Hurricane w/ Charlie White
Acoma Street Project
10/15 – Kill Paris (LIVE)
10/16 – Justin Martin (Live Stream)
10/17 – Beats Antique (Live Stream)
10/18 – Beats Antique (Live Stream)
Oriental Theater
10/17 – The O’s Safe Sound Series presents: WHITACRE (Early Show)
10/17 – The O’s Safe Sound Series presents: WHITACRE (Late Show)
The B-Side Live
10/16 – Many Mountains (Early Show)
10/16 – Many Mountains (Late Show)
10/17 – Pathic (Early Show)
10/17 – Pathic (Late Show)
Temple Denver
10/15 – Dine & Disco
10/ 16 – Dine & Disco
10/17 – Brunch & Beats
10/17 – Dine & Disco
10/18 – Dine & Disco
The BigWonderful
10/17 – OktoberGrass Live Music Series: Wood Belly
Knew Conscious
10/17 – ETHNO (Jeff Franca of Thievery Corporation) w/ Recess
Lost City
10/17 –iZCALLi and Verena
The Soiled Dove Underground
10/17 – Face – All Vocal Rock Band
Club Vinyl
10/18 – Sundown Sessions: Kimberly St. John + D3lphie + DJ GDT
Virtual/Online Events
Levitt Pavillion
9/30 – Jenny and the Mexicats (Levitt Archives)
Swallow Hill
10/13 – Swallow Hill Live: John Roberts
10/14 – Swallow Hill Live: Ali Dineen
10/16 – Swallow Hill Live: Elyse Jeanette acc. by Gil Clark
10/18 – Swallow Hill Live: The Krickets