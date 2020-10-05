25 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some magnificent events lined up this week. Start it off by getting briny at OysterFest and end it by getting savory at a Sunday Supper Series. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a glimpse of this roundup of events happening in Denver.
Monday, October 5
OysterFest
When: October 5 – 11
Where: Stoic & Genuine, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Dive into some oceany bites during OysterFest. Stoic and Genuine hosts the seven-day mollusk celebration with an assortment of both chilled and hot oysters along with an oyster bar. Create your reservations here or by calling 303.640.3474
Boo at the Zoo: Storybook Safari
When: October 5 – 31
Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver
Cost: Free with $20 general admission here
The Lowdown: Get your spooky season on during “Boo at the Zoo: Storybook Safari.” The autumnal adventure features a look at some cute animals, special themed foods, fairytales to set the atmosphere and more for a Halloween-tastic day.
Tuesday, October 6
Women in Architecture Projection
When: October 6 – 31
Where: Historic D&F Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: AIA Colorado’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusiveness Committee presents a Women in Architecture Projection. Images of Female and nonbinary AIA members will be projected onto the Historic D&F Clocktower as part of the Denver Theatre District’s Night Lights Denver project.
Ciders & Sides: Sushi Pairing
When: October 6, 4 – 9 p.m.
Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. Unity 150, Denver
Cost: $27 – $30 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Roll up for Ciders & Sides: Sushi Pairing. Stem Ciders teams up with GetFed Concepts to host a tasting of four sushi rolls paired with four fresh pours from the cidery.
Uncorked! Comedy Show
When: October 6, 7:45 – 9:45 p.m.
Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver
Cost: $5 – $15 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Laugh a little at the Uncorked! Comedy Show. You can listen to sets from local and national comedians throughout the hilarious evening while relaxing and sipping on wine.
Wednesday, October 7
The Acoma Street Project
When: October 7 – 18
Where: 1055 Acoma St., Denver
Cost: Various prices check here
The Lowdown: Dive into a socially distanced mash-up of art and music at The Acoma Street Project. The event is a curated open-air pop-up created by the Denver creative community. You can watch live streams of musical performances, explore art installations, see vivid visuals and more throughout the immersive experience.
Music in the Clouds
When: October 7, 6 – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Sway to some sweet beats during Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the continuing musical series with performances from local musicians on the rooftop of the hotel.
Outdoor Yoga
When: October 7, 5 – 6 p.m.
Where: Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver
Cost: $10 register here
The Lowdown: Stretch out and take a deep breath at Outdoor Yoga. You can take part in an hour-long session with an instructor on The Great Lawn in Civic Center Park to let out some weekly stresses. Make sure to wear a mask and bring water and a mat.
Cherry Bourbon Smash Release
When: October 7, 2 – 8 p.m.
Where: Crooked Stave, 1441 W. 46th Ave., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Imbibe on the Cherry Bourbon Smash Release as part of the virtual Great American Beer Festival. Crooked Stave offers the burgundy sour that has been aged in wine barrels with Montmorency cherries and citrus zest at both of its locations.
Dread Scott in Conversation with Antwaun Sargent
When: October 7, 5 – 6 p.m.
Where: Online
Cost: Free register here
The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver explores Dread Scott and white supremacism during a Dread Scott in Conversation with Antwaun Sargent. You can hear Sargent speak about different monuments, the upcoming future and more. The event will be streamed on the MCA YouTube.
Thursday, October 8
Summer Nights Outdoor Movie Series
When: October 8, 7 – 10 p.m.
Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver
Cost: $5 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Bring a chair or blanket for a socially distanced viewing of the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show. Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse continues its Summer Nights Outdoor Movie Series on the patio with themed cocktails and bites to create the perfect atmosphere. Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards Big City Mountaineers.
Curator Conversation Tour
When: October 8, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver
Cost: $19 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Explore the artwork held within the Freyer – Newman Center galleries during a Curator Conversation Tour. You can get a behind-the-scenes look from the curators, learn some fun facts about each piece and more throughout the tours.
Friday, October 9
Virtual Mezcal Tasting
When: October 9, 7:30 – 9 p.m.
Where: Online
Cost: $55 per person here
The Lowdown: Santo Boulder partners with Del Maguey for a Virtual Mezcal Tasting. The ticket price includes three different Del Maguey mezcal samples, Santo green chile flavored popcorn, three handmade copitas (traditional mezcal drinking vessels from Oaxaca) and more.
All The Stops
When: October 9, 12 – 9 p.m.
Where: Online
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Travel around the nation without leaving the city during Cerebral’s All The Stops. The beer tasting experience series will take place on four different days and will “tour” four states starting from California and ending in New York.
Goatflix and Chill
When: October 9, 8 – 11 p.m.
Where: Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga, LLC, 5555 W. Evans Ave., Denver
Cost: $13 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Kick back and relax with some cute barn animals to watch a viewing of Goosebumps at Goatflix and Chill. You can experience with film with a goat buddy and enjoy a fall evening.
Saturday, October 10
Pumped Up on Pumpkin
When: October 10 – 11
Where: Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Embrace autumn with a Pumped Up on Pumpkin Fall Festival. Denver Central Market hosts the celeration filled with local vendors such as Izzio, Green Seed, Crema and more offering fall themed foods and drinks. You can also purchase a pumpkin for your autumnal decor.
Lost City Live
When: October 10, 7 – 10 p.m.
Where: Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver
Cost: $25 – $200 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Lost City presents Lost City Live. The musical night supports local artists and gives you a chance to rock out to new beats. You can jam to live music from Nate Tate with Claire Heywood on the outdoor patio while relaxing during a fall night.
Beer Fest at Belleview
When: October 10, 1 – 9 p.m.
Where: TheBigWonderful, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver
Cost: $30 – $35 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Grab a pour of some local brews during a Beer Fest at Belleview. The fest is a socially distanced affair with three sessions of over 10 breweries offering more than 30 ciders, beers, seltzers and cocktails for your enjoyment.
Otter Weekend
When: October 10 – 11
Where: Downtown Aquarium – Denver, 700 Water St., Denver
Cost: $23.50 – $28.50 at entry or $150 here for a private meet and greet
The Lowdown: If you love slippery water mammals, Otter Weekend is for you. The two-day event features otter-themed adventures such as games, meet and greets and activities to learn more about the adorable aquatic creatures. You really otter be there.
Second Saturday Pop-Up
When: October 10, 12 – 2 p.m.
Where: All Jax Fish House locations
Cost: Various Prices
The Lowdown: Jax Fish House makes your weekend a bit easier with a seasonal Second Saturday Pop-Up. You can snag fully prepped dishes of seafood chowder for two for $36, lobster risotto for two for $51, a Maine lobster boil for two for $91 or lobster stuffed shells for two for $48. You can also add on 32-ounce cocktail jugs and bottles of wine for an additional fee. Order here before October 7.
Free Day/Día Gratis with Denver Public Library
When: October 10, 12 – 5 p.m.
Where: Museo De Las Americas, 862 Santa Fe Dr., Denver
Cost: Free register here
The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas teams up with Denver Public Library for a Free Day/Día Gratis. The museum will take the day to be solely en español. Everything from the tours to crafts will be in Spanish for an immersiver cultural experience.
Whittier Walking Farmers Market
When: October 10, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Where: Whittier Historic Neighborhood, 23rd Ave. and Downing St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: The Whittier Neighborhood Association has partnered with Make a Community Move to create the Whittier Walking Farmers Market. The market, unlike traditional farmers markets will not be on a particular street block but will be throughout the neighborhood giving you an full opportunity to explore and shop local.
6th Anniversary Can & Bottle Release
When: October 10, 1 p.m.
Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Raise a glass – or in this case a can – to six years of business during the 6th Anniversary Can and Bottle Release. Fiction Beer Company is releasing three brews in cans and one in a bottle that you can snag the momentous occasion.
Sunday, October 11
October Bluegrass Brunch
When: October 11, 12 – 3 p.m.
Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E 38th Ave., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. gets into the seasonal spirit with an October Bluegrass Brunch. The brunch features live music from Jay Roemer and other local bluegrass musicians entertaining you while you dig into brunch bites from Farm to Truck.
Sunday Supper Series
When: October 11, 5 – 9 p.m.
Where: Urban Farmer, 1659 Wazee St., Denver
Cost: $60 per two people
The Lowdown: Get a little fancy with the Sunday Supper Series. Urban Farmer hosts a cozy dinner special each Sunday with dishes such as braised beef shank with spring onion and a red wine glacé with a side of herb roasted potatoes and a seasonal salad. You can also add on a bottle of wine for an additional $25.
Mark Your Calendar
Drop-In Drawing Online
When: October 13, 1 – 3 p.m.
Where: Online
Cost: Free admission
Build a Cemetery Terrarium
When: October 13, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Where: Goldspot Brewing Company, 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver
Cost: $30 tickets available here
Big Bad Baptist Tap Takeover
When: October 15, 12 – 11 p.m.
Where: Epic Brewing Company, 3001 Walnut St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
Great American Beer Festival
When: October 16 – 17
Where: Online
Cost: $20 passport here