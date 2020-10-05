25 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some magnificent events lined up this week. Start it off by getting briny at OysterFest and end it by getting savory at a Sunday Supper Series. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a glimpse of this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, October 5

OysterFest

When: October 5 – 11

Where: Stoic & Genuine, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dive into some oceany bites during OysterFest. Stoic and Genuine hosts the seven-day mollusk celebration with an assortment of both chilled and hot oysters along with an oyster bar. Create your reservations here or by calling 303.640.3474

Boo at the Zoo: Storybook Safari

When: October 5 – 31

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free with $20 general admission here

The Lowdown: Get your spooky season on during “Boo at the Zoo: Storybook Safari.” The autumnal adventure features a look at some cute animals, special themed foods, fairytales to set the atmosphere and more for a Halloween-tastic day.

Tuesday, October 6

Women in Architecture Projection

When: October 6 – 31

Where: Historic D&F Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: AIA Colorado’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusiveness Committee presents a Women in Architecture Projection. Images of Female and nonbinary AIA members will be projected onto the Historic D&F Clocktower as part of the Denver Theatre District’s Night Lights Denver project.

Ciders & Sides: Sushi Pairing

When: October 6, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. Unity 150, Denver

Cost: $27 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Roll up for Ciders & Sides: Sushi Pairing. Stem Ciders teams up with GetFed Concepts to host a tasting of four sushi rolls paired with four fresh pours from the cidery.

Uncorked! Comedy Show

When: October 6, 7:45 – 9:45 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Laugh a little at the Uncorked! Comedy Show. You can listen to sets from local and national comedians throughout the hilarious evening while relaxing and sipping on wine.

Wednesday, October 7

The Acoma Street Project

When: October 7 – 18

Where: 1055 Acoma St., Denver

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Dive into a socially distanced mash-up of art and music at The Acoma Street Project. The event is a curated open-air pop-up created by the Denver creative community. You can watch live streams of musical performances, explore art installations, see vivid visuals and more throughout the immersive experience.

Music in the Clouds

When: October 7, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sway to some sweet beats during Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the continuing musical series with performances from local musicians on the rooftop of the hotel.

Outdoor Yoga

When: October 7, 5 – 6 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $10 register here

The Lowdown: Stretch out and take a deep breath at Outdoor Yoga. You can take part in an hour-long session with an instructor on The Great Lawn in Civic Center Park to let out some weekly stresses. Make sure to wear a mask and bring water and a mat.

Cherry Bourbon Smash Release

When: October 7, 2 – 8 p.m.

Where: Crooked Stave, 1441 W. 46th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Imbibe on the Cherry Bourbon Smash Release as part of the virtual Great American Beer Festival. Crooked Stave offers the burgundy sour that has been aged in wine barrels with Montmorency cherries and citrus zest at both of its locations.

Dread Scott in Conversation with Antwaun Sargent

When: October 7, 5 – 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver explores Dread Scott and white supremacism during a Dread Scott in Conversation with Antwaun Sargent. You can hear Sargent speak about different monuments, the upcoming future and more. The event will be streamed on the MCA YouTube.

Thursday, October 8

Summer Nights Outdoor Movie Series

When: October 8, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bring a chair or blanket for a socially distanced viewing of the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show. Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse continues its Summer Nights Outdoor Movie Series on the patio with themed cocktails and bites to create the perfect atmosphere. Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards Big City Mountaineers.

Curator Conversation Tour

When: October 8, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $19 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the artwork held within the Freyer – Newman Center galleries during a Curator Conversation Tour. You can get a behind-the-scenes look from the curators, learn some fun facts about each piece and more throughout the tours.

Friday, October 9

Virtual Mezcal Tasting

When: October 9, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $55 per person here

The Lowdown: Santo Boulder partners with Del Maguey for a Virtual Mezcal Tasting. The ticket price includes three different Del Maguey mezcal samples, Santo green chile flavored popcorn, three handmade copitas (traditional mezcal drinking vessels from Oaxaca) and more.

All The Stops

When: October 9, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Travel around the nation without leaving the city during Cerebral’s All The Stops. The beer tasting experience series will take place on four different days and will “tour” four states starting from California and ending in New York.

Goatflix and Chill

When: October 9, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga, LLC, 5555 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: $13 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Kick back and relax with some cute barn animals to watch a viewing of Goosebumps at Goatflix and Chill. You can experience with film with a goat buddy and enjoy a fall evening.

Saturday, October 10

Pumped Up on Pumpkin

When: October 10 – 11

Where: Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Embrace autumn with a Pumped Up on Pumpkin Fall Festival. Denver Central Market hosts the celeration filled with local vendors such as Izzio, Green Seed, Crema and more offering fall themed foods and drinks. You can also purchase a pumpkin for your autumnal decor.

Lost City Live

When: October 10, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $25 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lost City presents Lost City Live. The musical night supports local artists and gives you a chance to rock out to new beats. You can jam to live music from Nate Tate with Claire Heywood on the outdoor patio while relaxing during a fall night.

Beer Fest at Belleview

When: October 10, 1 – 9 p.m.

Where: TheBigWonderful, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab a pour of some local brews during a Beer Fest at Belleview. The fest is a socially distanced affair with three sessions of over 10 breweries offering more than 30 ciders, beers, seltzers and cocktails for your enjoyment.

Otter Weekend

When: October 10 – 11

Where: Downtown Aquarium – Denver, 700 Water St., Denver

Cost: $23.50 – $28.50 at entry or $150 here for a private meet and greet

The Lowdown: If you love slippery water mammals, Otter Weekend is for you. The two-day event features otter-themed adventures such as games, meet and greets and activities to learn more about the adorable aquatic creatures. You really otter be there.

Second Saturday Pop-Up

When: October 10, 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: All Jax Fish House locations

Cost: Various Prices

The Lowdown: Jax Fish House makes your weekend a bit easier with a seasonal Second Saturday Pop-Up. You can snag fully prepped dishes of seafood chowder for two for $36, lobster risotto for two for $51, a Maine lobster boil for two for $91 or lobster stuffed shells for two for $48. You can also add on 32-ounce cocktail jugs and bottles of wine for an additional fee. Order here before October 7.

Free Day/Día Gratis with Denver Public Library

When: October 10, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 862 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas teams up with Denver Public Library for a Free Day/Día Gratis. The museum will take the day to be solely en español. Everything from the tours to crafts will be in Spanish for an immersiver cultural experience.

Whittier Walking Farmers Market

When: October 10, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Whittier Historic Neighborhood, 23rd Ave. and Downing St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Whittier Neighborhood Association has partnered with Make a Community Move to create the Whittier Walking Farmers Market. The market, unlike traditional farmers markets will not be on a particular street block but will be throughout the neighborhood giving you an full opportunity to explore and shop local.

6th Anniversary Can & Bottle Release

When: October 10, 1 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass – or in this case a can – to six years of business during the 6th Anniversary Can and Bottle Release. Fiction Beer Company is releasing three brews in cans and one in a bottle that you can snag the momentous occasion.

Sunday, October 11

October Bluegrass Brunch

When: October 11, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. gets into the seasonal spirit with an October Bluegrass Brunch. The brunch features live music from Jay Roemer and other local bluegrass musicians entertaining you while you dig into brunch bites from Farm to Truck.

Sunday Supper Series

When: October 11, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Urban Farmer, 1659 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $60 per two people

The Lowdown: Get a little fancy with the Sunday Supper Series. Urban Farmer hosts a cozy dinner special each Sunday with dishes such as braised beef shank with spring onion and a red wine glacé with a side of herb roasted potatoes and a seasonal salad. You can also add on a bottle of wine for an additional $25.

Mark Your Calendar

Drop-In Drawing Online

When: October 13, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

Build a Cemetery Terrarium

When: October 13, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Goldspot Brewing Company, 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: $30 tickets available here

Big Bad Baptist Tap Takeover

When: October 15, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company, 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Great American Beer Festival

When: October 16 – 17

Where: Online

Cost: $20 passport here