Colorado Venues Are Going Red Tonight to Save Its Live Event Industry

The live events industry, one of the hardest to be hit by the coronavirus, is hanging on by a thread. As one of the first industries shut down — with millions of jobs lost due to restrictions on large scale gatherings and no federal aid in sight — entertainment destinations across the nation, are taking it upon themselves to raise awareness of their struggle. Tonight, all across the nation and here in Colorado, venues, buildings and other structures we are at risk of losing will light up in red to implore Congress to pass the RESTART ACT as soon as possible. The RESTART Act would offer economic relief to the ailing industry which has been held in limbo since March 2020. In addition, the movement is to support ExtendPUA.org in their efforts to extend and continue Pandemic Unemployment Assistance providing relief to those who have lost employment due to COVID-19.

From 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on September 1, expect nearly 1,500 live event buildings across the nation to light up in red. With an estimated 96% — or as many as 12 million in the Live Events Industry currently unemployed, furloughed, or experiencing a drastic loss of income — assistance has never been more crucial. Not to mention some of the world’s largest concert promoters reporting a 98% loss of revenue since the start of the pandemic, and the independent ones even more so.

Here in the Mile High City, 50 Colorado-based live event companies, promoters, venues, and event specialists have come together to make the #WeMakeEvents #RedAlertRESTART initiative across the state possible. Additionally, Boulder-based national non-profit Conscious Alliance, working in conjunction with the initiatives will provide meals to workers in the Live Event Industry who have been displaced or unemployed by the pandemic.

Check out the list of Colorado venues set to light up below:

Aspen: Wheeler Opera House

Avon: Avon Performance Center

Boulder: 1STBANK Center, Boulder Bandshell, Boulder Theater, City Hall, Fox Theatre

Colorado Springs: Black Sheep, Broadmoor Arena, BruesAleHouse and Music Venue, Colorado College Fine Arts Center, Pikes Peak Center

Denver: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Archipelago Clubs (2435 7th St), Armory Denver, Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, Daniels & Fisher Tower, Dazzle, Denver Convention Center, Denver Pavilions, Denver Performing Arts Complex, Denver Theatre District, Empower Field at Mile High, Globe Hall, Knew Conscious, Larimer Lounge, Lost Lake, McNichols Building, Mission Ballroom, Paramount Theatre, Pepsi Center, Union Station

Dillion: Dillon Amphitheater

Fort Collins: Aggie Theatre, Avogadro’s, Bud Event Center/Ranch, Colorado Room, Comedy Fort, Lincoln Center, The Armory, The Coast

Greeley: UNCO Norton Theatre

Paonia: Blue Sage Center for the Arts, Paonia Town Park Stage, The Paradise

Telluride: Liberty, Sheridan Opera House, Telluride Town Park

Winter Park: Ullr’s Tavern