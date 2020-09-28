28 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some bold events lined up this week. Kick it off by taking part in the Doors Open Denver Virtual Tours and end it by spooking it up at a Hocus Pocus Brunch. However your week goes, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, September 28

Doors Open Denver Virtual Tours

When: Starts September 28

Where: Online

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Denver Architecture Foundation hosts a series of Doors Open Denver Virtual Tours. You can learn more about local architecture from the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library to the popular Dairy Block all while staying cozy at home.

Harvest Week 2020

When: September 28 – October 4

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Harvest Week returns for the 13th year. EatDenver and The GrowHaus host the culinary experience with 50 participating restaurants to dine from. You can delight in dishes from local restaurants and local chefs throughout the week while supporting The GrowHaus’ education and food access programs.

Mobile Food Pantry

When: September 28, 9 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Food Bank of the Rockies has teamed up with Denver Human Resources to create a Mobile Food Pantry. The pantry will be handing out food products to those in need of a bit of help until the food runs outs.

Tuesday, September 29

Bold Women. Change History. Remembering RBG

When: September 29, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: History Colorado honors the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg with Bold Women. Change History. Remembering RBG. You can hear from local leaders, take part in creating a mural and more throughout the day.

The Future of Energy: What’s Next for Electric Vehicles

When: September 29, 4 – 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: As the transportation sector grows, Colorado’s carbon emission increases with it. “The Future of Energy: What’s Next Electric Vehicles” webinar will take you through the possible future of electric vehicles and the impact on the economy.

Wednesday, September 30

Daisy Patton: Burnt Hair Spun Gold

When: September 30, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the works of artist Daisy Patton during Burnt Hair Spun Gold. The exhibition dives into the workings of women and female relationships with abandoned family photographs painted over to give a brighter look.

Courage Club

When: September 30, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: 4353 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn some new coping tools and build a better you at Courage Club. The session is a way to help you discover more positive ways to face personal, social or any other kind of anxieties in an open and relaxed setting.

60 Minutes in Space

When: September 30, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts 60 Minutes in Space. The event features an evening to dive into the science of space with images, animation and more. You can hear about new developments that have been made in exploration and space innovations from museum scientists Ka Chun Yu and Naomi Pequette as well as special guest Dr. Grinspoon.

Harvest Moon Distillers Dinner

When: September 30, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery and Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate fall with a Harvest Moon Distillers Dinner. You can dine on a four-course meal with cocktail pairings crafted by Ironton’s distillers – all within the outdoor gardens.

Thursday, October 1

Curator Conversation Tour

When: October 1, 1 – 2 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $19 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a look at artwork held within the Freyer – Newman Center galleries during a Curator Conversation Tour. You can get a behind-the-scenes look from the curators, learn some fun facts and more.

Virtual ACLU Colorado Bill of Rights

When: October 1, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Tune in to a Virtual ACLU Colorado Bill of Rights event. You can hear from local community leaders such as CeCe McDonald, Dr. Apryl Alexander and Elisabeth Epps, honor those who made an impact in the process and more throughout the evening.

Boo at the Zoo: Storybook Safari

When: October 1 – 31

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free with $20 general admission here

The Lowdown: Get your spook on during “Boo at the Zoo: Storybook Safari.” The autumnal adventure features a look at some cute animals, special themed foods, fairytales to set the atmosphere and more for a Halloween-tastic day.

GABF Goes Virtual

When: October 1 – 18

Where: Various locations

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Great American Beer Festival (GABF) is switching it up this year by going virtual. You can take part in the hoppy festival by snagging a GABF passport that will give access to different deals at participating breweries.

READ: Great American Beer Festival Moves Its 2020 Event Entirely Online

Equitable Development and The Future of Denver

When: October 1, 5 – 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: The Fireside at Five Series continues with an “Equitable Development and The Future of Denver” chat. You can learn more about the rapid development of the Mile High City, how communities are faring with the development and how you can better foster local cultures.

Friday, October 2

Pumpkin Harvest Festival

When: October 2 – 3

Where: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $20 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Four Mile Historic Park opens for its annual Pumpkin Harvest Festival. You can get in the fall spirit by picking out your own pumpkin from a patch, jam out to live music and nibble on bites from food trucks during the seasonal event.

Denver Premiere of Make Believe

When: October 2, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater holds the Denver Premiere of Make Believe. The ski and snowboard film explores the epic experiences of experts. You can also snag giveaways from The North Face, Sierra Nevada, YETI and more throughout the evening.

First Friday Beer Release

When: October 2, 12 p.m.

Where: The Empourium Brewing Company, 4385 E. 42nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sip on a cool brew during a First Friday Beer Release. The Empourium Brewing Company hosts the release of a Now and Forever fresh hop IPA created with fresh Chinook hops with fruity and floral notes.

Saturday, October 3

Ironton Annual Harvest Festival

When: October 3, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get your autumn feels on during the Ironton Annual Harvest Festival. You can take part in the socially distanced affair that offers a pumpkin patch, drink specials, live music, photo ops and even axe throwing.

Hops & Pie 10th Anniversary Celebration

When: October 3, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to 10 years of business at the Hops & Pie 10th Anniversary Celebration. You can rock out to live music, grab giveaways and munch on some fresh pizza to support the local brewery.

O’Zapft is Oktoberfest Release

When: October 3, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Strange Craft Beer Company, 1330Zuni St. Unit M, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ‘Tis the season of beers with the O’Zapft is Oktoberfest Release. You can sip on the festbier lager, recieve a commemorative liter Maß and dine on authentic German fare throughout the hoppy night. Order here.

Fall Mini Horseshoe Market

When: October 3, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Chapel Parking Lot, 4345 W. 46th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Shop from local creators, craftors, artisans and more during a Fall Mini Horseshoe Market. You can purchase products from over 50 vendors, listen to music from DJ CYN and grab food from food trucks to fuel your shopping adventures.

OktoberGrass Live Music Series

When: October 3, 2 – 8 p.m.

Where: TheBigWonderful, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: $8 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: TheBigWonderful presents an OktoberGrass Live Music Series. This Saturday you can jam out to a performance from Pick & Howl – a five-piece bluegrass group. You can imbibe in local craft brews while swaying to the music.

Edgewater Public Market Brunch

When: October 3 – 4, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Make your morning a bit better during an Edgewater Public Market Brunch. You can sip on Bloody Marys, dine on breakfast burritos, pizzas and more during the weekend brunch series.

Denver Taco Festival When: October 3 – 4 Where: Fox Street Compound, 725 W. 39th Ave., Denver Cost: Get tickets here The Lowdown: The Denver Taco Festival is back for its seventh year. You can dig into tasty tacos, dance to live music, try samples of tequila during a tequila expo and more throughout the spicy event.

Sunday, October 4

Phoffman and Holly Bowling

When: October 4, 6 p.m.

Where: The Greenbriar Inn, 8735 N. Foothills Hwy., Boulder

Cost: $225 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to two sets from artists Phoffman of Greensky Bluegrass and Holly Bowling of Ghostlight during a socially distanced culinary and musical experience. You can relax on the lawn of The Greenbriar Inn and dine on a four-course meal while jamming out to the music.

Hot Chocolate 15k/5k

When: October 4, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $45 register here

The Lowdown: Work up a sweat in the cool fall weather during the Hot Chocolate 15k/5k. The event has gone virtual this year and features a 15k race and a 5k race you can complete on your own time. You will receive a goodie bag filled with hot chocolate mix, a finishers medal and more. The proceeds from the race benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

DJ Brunch

When: October 4, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: LeRoux, 1510 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dine on hot and sweet cinnamon rolls while sipping on bottomless mimosas at a DJ Brunch. LeRoux presents the musical brunch with a live DJ set from Manos.Sounds to entertain you while you dine. Make your reservations online here.

Hocus Pocus Brunch

When: October 4, 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: The Triangle Denver, 2036 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $20 per person

The Lowdown: Spook up your Sunday morning with a Hocus Pocus Brunch. You can see a viewing of the Halloween classic while munching on themed-brunch menu and sipping on themed drinks. Create a reservation by calling 303.658.0913.

Mark Your Calendar

Ciders & Sides: Sushi Pairing

When: October 6, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. Unity 150, Denver

Cost: $27 – $30 tickets available here

Beer Fest at Belleview

When: October 10, 1 – 9 p.m.

Where: TheBigWonderful, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 – $35 tickets available here

Free Day/Día Gratis with Denver Public Library

When: October 10, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 862 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Big Bad Baptist Tap Takeover

When: October 15, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company, 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission