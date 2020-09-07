25 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some artsy events lined up this week. Start it off by watching Hype Man and end it by munching at an OAK x SMOK BBQ Cantina Pop-Up. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, September 7

Hype Man

When: September 7 – 16

Where: The People’s Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 – $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Black Actors Guild presents Hype Man. The play features a tale of a beat-maker, a rapper and a hype man who create music together. The trio have to navigate the use of their platform during issues of race, police shootings and fame.

Labor Day Weekend

When: September 7

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ViewHouse Ballpark hosts a Labor Day Weekend event. You can party up the holiday during a day filled with live DJ sets, bottomless mimosas and a view of the Rockies games.

Tuesday, September 8

Outdoor Yoga

When: September 8, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $10 register here

The Lowdown: The River Yoga hosts Outdoor Yoga. You can stretch out on The Great Lawn in Civic Center Park during an hour-long session with an instructor. Make sure to wear a mask and bring water and a mat.

White Lies

When: September 8, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science teams up with the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission to present a discussion about the film White Lies. Make sure to view the film prior to the discussion.

Cider & Sides

When: September 8, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $29 – $31 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Tantilize your taste buds during Ciders and Sides. You can nibble on four different types of cheese from the Truffle Cheese Shop while sipping on four ciders from Stem Ciders on the Cider patio.

Virtual Logan Lecture

When: September 8, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take an evening to hear from artists during Virtual Logan Lecture. You can listen to artists Andrea Carlson, Raúl De Nieves and Fred Wilson during a panel moderated by Dakota Hoska. The lecture will be held over Zoom.

Denver Virtual Ghost Tour

When: September 8, 7 – 8:15 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $15 register here

The Lowdown: Take part in a Denver Virtual Ghost Tour. You can hear about the creepy past of the most haunted sites in the city during a live stream with Denver Terrors. Get ready to get spooked.

Drop-In Drawing Online

When: September 8, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Grab your pencils and get creative for Drop-In Drawing Online session. You can participate in the session on Zoom with instructor Anna Kaye and local artist Victoria Eubanks.

Wednesday, September 9

Music in the Clouds

When: September 9, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rock your body to some sweet tunes during Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from Tiffany Christopher – an artist who plays alternative folk-rock.

Comedy Night

When: September 9, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your giggle on during a Comedy Night at The Denver Central Market. You can grab a drink from Curio Bar and set yourself down within the Paved Paradise tent to listen to local comedians.

Snack, Sip & Stroll

When: September 9, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Various locations

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a breath of fresh air with a Snack, Sip and Stroll. You can stop by Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, Blue Moon RiNo and Bigsby’s Folly during the walk through RiNo with local offerings.

CKBC Oktoberfest

When: September 9 – 13

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company kicks off autumn with the CKBC Oktoberfest. You can take part in the five day brew-tastic festival with beer releases, special tappings, food and more.

Thursday, September 10

Outdoor Class

When: September 10, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake Park, 1700 N. Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for an Outdoor Class with the co-founder of bRUNch Running Alex Weissner. Weissner, who also happens to be a running coach, will guide you through an evening sweat session to get your heart pumping.

Summer Nights Outdoor Movie Series

When: September 10, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse hosts a Summer Nights Outdoor Movie Series. Bring a chair or blanket for a socially distanced viewing of the cult classic Clueless. Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards Big City Mountaineers.

Friday, September 11

Lost City Live

When: September 11, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $25 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lost City presents Lost City Live. The musical night supports local artists and gives you a chance to rock out to new beats. You can jam to live music from Heavy Diamond Ring on the outdoor patio while relaxing during a summer evening.

Slice of Heaven Watermelon Lime Gose Beer Release

When: September 11, 12 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cool off with a Slice of Heaven Watermelon Lime Gose Beer Release. You can snag a can or two of the bright brew created with the help of Odyssey Beerwerks to keep you fresh.

Almost Heaven, The Songs of John Denver!

When: September 11 – October 11

Where: The Hudson Gardens & Event Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to some wonderful music while being surrounded by plantlife during Almost Heaven, The Songs of John Denver! The event allow you to relax on the Rose Garden lawn and hear tunes of the classic folk singer.

Summer Slow Down

When: September 11 – 13

Where: The Bindery, 1817 Central St., Denver

Cost: $75 per person

The Lowdown: Help support Slow Food Denver with The Bindery by picking up take-away lunches and dinners during a Summer Slow Down event. You can pre-order a three-course meal of spiced picked peaches with goat cheese, cold tarragon and zucchini soup, Panzanella puttanesca salad and lemon chicken scallopine.

Saturday, September 12

CrushStyle Art Exhibit

When: September 12 – 20

Where: PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admissoin

The Lowdown: Explore works from CRUSH Wall artists within the PlatteForum Gallery during a CrushStyle Art Exhibit. You can see murals from artists such as Chris Haven, Add Fuel, Sandi Calistro and more as well as purchase prints and original works.

31st Annual Friendship Powwow

When: September 12, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The 31st Annual Denver Art Museum Friendship Powwow as gone virtual this year. The powwow is a celebration of Native American cultures with drum groups, dance performances and ceremonies that will be streamed on the museum’s Facebook.

TheBigWonderful Beer Garden

When: September 12 – 13, 12 p.m.

Where: TheBigWonderful, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the weekend by relaxing within TheBigWonderful Beer Garden. You can sip on brews, explore art installations, jam out to live music and more – all in the garden.

Flock Party: A Gathering for Good

When: September 12, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $175 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo hosts Flock Party: A Gathering for Good. The evening soiree benefits the Denver Zoo’s animal care and emergency support efforts. You can watch live entertainment, delight in food and drink and see some adorable animals. Make sure to dress in a fanciful fashion to fit the night.

Sake 101 Brewery Tour

When: September 12, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the inner workings of Colorado Sake Co. during a Sake 101 Brewey Tour and sake tasting. You can see how sake is created and later sip on the bounties.

Sunday, September 13

September Bluegrass Brunch

When: September 13, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. is back with its September Bluegrass Brunch. The brunch features live music and brunch bites from Farm to Truck. You can gather while staying socially distanced and brunch while jamming.

OAK x SMOK BBQ Cantina Pop-Up

When: September 13, 11 a.m.

Where: OAK at Fourteenth, 1400 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dine on dishes created by chef Steven Redzikowski of OAK at Fourteenth and chef Bill Espiricueta of of SMOK during an OAK x SMOK BBQ Cantina Pop-Up. You can try bites of BBQ shrimp tostadas, brisket tacos, smoked queso tamales and more until supplies last.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

Crush Walls 2020

When: September 14 – 20

Where: Various locations

Cost: Varying prices check here

Mindful Looking Online

When: September 15, 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

ConnectArte: Artist Interview with David Ocelotl Garcia

When: September 17, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $8 RSVP here

Denver Beer Co’s Bike-In Movie Night 2

When: September 18, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co. Canworks, 4455 Jason St., Denver

Cost: $20 per person here