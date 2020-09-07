This Week In Concerts – Heavy Diamond Ring, Daughtry, Milquetoast & Co and More

Denver concerts are hitting close to home this week with many performances by some of our most beloved local bands. Check out our list below for a range of in-person and virtual concerts this week to satiate your need for live music in your life.
Larimer Lounge
9/10 – Tonguebyte
9/11 – Milquetoast & Co (Early Show)
9/11 – Milquetoast & Co (Late Show)
9/12 – The Runaway Grooms (Early Show)
9/12 – The Runaway Grooms (Late Show)
Nocturne Jazz
9/9 – Media Noche Honrado
9/10 – The Standards of George Gershwin
9/11 – The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet
9/12 – Taylor Clay Quartet
9/13 – Mike Marlier Trio: Can’t Stop Won’t Stop
Your Mom’s House Denver
9/8 – Open Jam Mic Night
9/9 – Madhouse Wednesday
9/10 – Back to the BASSics (Early Show)
9/10 – Back to the BASSics (Late Show)
9/11 – DnB Sessions (Early Show)
9/11 – DnB Sessions (Late Show)
9/12 – Fariuh/M!ndtr!ck/EVZY (Early Show)
9/12 – Fariuh/M!ndtr!ck/EVZY (Late Show)
9/12 – Okeoku/Slasha/SwayKnee (Late Show)
Blackbox
9/11 – kLL sMTH (cHLL sMTH set w/ pheel) Early Event
9/11 – kLL sMTH (DnB set w/ pheel) Late Event
9/12 – kLL sMTH (Keep it 140 set w/ Dino Von Zebra) Early Event
Lost City
9/11 – Heavy Diamond Ring
9/12 – Covenhoven/Lena Marie
Online/Virtual Concerts
Dazzle Presents
9/7 – Boa and the Constrictors
Levitt Pavilion
9/11 – Daughtry (Live from Home)
9/12 – Authority Zero (Virtual Meet & Greet)
