This Week In Concerts – Heavy Diamond Ring, Daughtry, Milquetoast & Co and More

Denver concerts are hitting close to home this week with many performances by some of our most beloved local bands. Check out our list below for a range of in-person and virtual concerts this week to satiate your need for live music in your life.

Larimer Lounge

9/10 – Tonguebyte

9/11 – Milquetoast & Co (Early Show)

9/11 – Milquetoast & Co (Late Show)

9/12 – The Runaway Grooms (Early Show)

9/12 – The Runaway Grooms (Late Show)

Nocturne Jazz

9/9 – Media Noche Honrado

9/10 – The Standards of George Gershwin

9/11 – The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet

9/12 – Taylor Clay Quartet

9/13 – Mike Marlier Trio: Can’t Stop Won’t Stop

Your Mom’s House Denver

9/8 – Open Jam Mic Night

9/9 – Madhouse Wednesday

9/10 – Back to the BASSics (Early Show)

9/10 – Back to the BASSics (Late Show)

9/11 – DnB Sessions (Early Show)

9/11 – DnB Sessions (Late Show)

9/12 – Fariuh/M!ndtr!ck/EVZY (Early Show)

9/12 – Fariuh/M!ndtr!ck/EVZY (Late Show)

9/12 – Okeoku/Slasha/SwayKnee (Late Show)

Blackbox

9/11 – kLL sMTH (cHLL sMTH set w/ pheel) Early Event

9/11 – kLL sMTH (DnB set w/ pheel) Late Event

9/12 – kLL sMTH (Keep it 140 set w/ Dino Von Zebra) Early Event

Lost City

9/11 – Heavy Diamond Ring

9/12 – Covenhoven/Lena Marie

Online/Virtual Concerts

Dazzle Presents

9/7 – Boa and the Constrictors

9/9 – No Hands Brass Band

Levitt Pavilion

9/11 – Daughtry (Live from Home)

9/12 – Authority Zero (Virtual Meet & Greet)

