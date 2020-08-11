Denver Giving Free PPE Kits to Small Businesses and Nonprofits

The City and County of Denver announced on August 3 that small businesses and nonprofits can register for a free personal protective equipment (PPE) kit.

The PPE kit includes hand sanitizers in multiple sizes, a gallon of surface disinfectant, 100 surgical masks, one non-contact thermometer and 10 face shields. To qualify for the kit, the businesses must be located in the city and county of Denver, have 25 or fewer employees, and be operating prior to March 1 of this year.

“We are grateful to be able to provide this support to our small businesses and nonprofits in Denver to help them with keeping their employees, customers and volunteers safe,” said Eric Hiraga, Executive Director of Denver Economic Development & Opportunity.

There also will be educational material included in the kit to properly inform how to use the equipment. The goal is to provide the free kits to the smallest and most vulnerable businesses and nonprofits in Denver the program said.

“Attaining PPE was one of the top concerns we heard in surveys and town hall meetings with the small business community,” said Denise Burgess, president and CEO of Burgess Services and ERRC co-chair.

This comes after Denver City Council approved a contract with OraLabs, Inc. for $1.49 million in order to receive and distribute the PPE.

The registration form and details can be found on their website.