24 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some chill events lined up this week. Start it off by sipping pretty during Keep The Glass: Lavender Edition and end it by grabbing a pint for wildlife at Brews for the Zoo. Whatever you have planned, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver this week.

Monday, August 17

Keep The Glass: Lavender Edition

When: August 17, 4:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Acreage, 1380 Horizon Ave. Unit A, Lafayette

Cost: $12 at entry

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders presents Keep The Glass: Lavender Edition. For $12 you can sip on two pours of the new lavender collection and then keep the glass at Acreage until supplies last.

Colorado Vibes Vol.5

When: August 17 – September 13 Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver Cost: $10 get tickets here The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space is back with the Colorado Vibes art show. The fifth annual event showcases over 50 local artists offering a myriad of media such as painting, photography, fashion and more. You can explore a salon-style exhibition and support local artists.

Tuesday, August 18

Hyphen-American: A Conversation Series with Danny Ramos

When: August 18, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver continues its Hyphen-American: A Conversation Series with Danny Ramos. The series, inspired by Nari Ward: We the People, gives light to different issues through conversations with first and second-generation immigrants and their representations in American media.

Yuan Wonton Pop-Up

When: August 18

Where: Bar Dough, 2227 W. 32nd Ave., Denver and Highland Tap & Burger, 2219 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Yuan Wonton has teamed up with Bar Dough and Highland Tap & Burger for a series of pop-ups. You can snag some signature chili wontons, XL Xiao Long Bao soup dumplings, vegetable Chow Fun noodles and more during the pop-up on the extended patios of the restaurants. Check Yuan Wonton’s Instagram for more information.

Dancin’ on the Lawn

When: August 18, 7 – 8 p.m. Where: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Ave. W., Denver Cost: $10 get tickets here The Lowdown: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance holds Dancin’ on the Lawn – a socially distanced dance session. You can witness your fitness and get your moves on while learning Latin Ballroom from instructor Davry Ratcliffe. Mindful Looking When: August 18, 1 – 1:45 p.m. Where: Online Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Explore different works of art in close detail during Mindful Looking. The virtual program features a deeper look into Christian Rex Van Minnen’s VOC Jellyfish Fry – a wild gooey spread of a painting.

Sunrise Vinyasa Yoga

When: August 18, 8 – 9 a.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1700 York St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your weekly stresses during a Sunrise Vinyasa Yoga session. You can get zen within the Denver Botanic Gardens under the UMB Amphitheater tent with the help of instructor Blake Burger.

Do No Harm : Why We Trust (or Mistrust) Medical Science When: August 18, 7 p.m. Where: Online Cost: Free register here The Lowdown: Learn more about the history of medicine as it interacts with society during a “Do No Harm: Why We Trust (or Mistrust) Medical Science” webinar. You can hear from Dr. Matthew Wynia the director of the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Colorado and a panel of different experts speak about policies, common ground, science education and more.

Wednesday, August 19

Denver Beer Co’s 9th Anniversary Week

When: August 19 – 22

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate nine years of business during Denver Beer Co.’s 9th Anniversary Week. You can take part in four days of beer releases, tappings and even some special surprises in support of the beloved brewery.

Flow Art and Fire Jam

When: August 19, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga LLC, 5555 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Donations recommended here

The Lowdown: Grab your mats for a Flow Art and Fire Jam. Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga LLC hosts the evening event outdoors with wild acts of fire fans, hoop, poi and more. Make sure to wear a mask, bring a drink and a flashlight.

Then and Now: The Art of Photographing Mid-Century Modern Architecture Today

When: August 19, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Modernism Week presents Then and Now: The Art of Photographing Mid-Century Modern Architecture Today. The session features a talk by Darren Bradley of @modarchitecture on Instagram about how to best capture mid-century modern constructs.

Wines of Alsace Pairing Dinner

When: August 19, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Bigsby’s Folly, 3563 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sip on a glass of wine and dine on a special menu during a Wines of Alsace Pairing Dinner. You can delight in wines from the Alsace region in France and learn more about each pour from sommelier Matt Strauch as they are paired with bites created by executive chef Anthony E. Smith.

Thursday, August 20

Swine and Dine

When: August 20, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Bacon Social House, 2434 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 per plate

The Lowdown: Dig into a plate BBQ deliciousness during Swine and Dine. You can grab a plate filled with BBQ ribs, pulled pork, bacon potato salad and more during the summer celebration. Pre-order your plate here.

Nari Ward and Sir David Adjaye Obe in Conversation

When: August 20, 12 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Learn more about the architecture of the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver during Nari Ward and Sir David Adjaye Obe in Conversation. You can hear about Ward’s exhibition and explore the museum space while staying at home with the two creators.

Shiki Dreams

When: August 20 – September 27

Where: Prismajic, 2219 E. 21st Ave., Denver

Cost: $14 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the amazing world of Natura Obscura during Shiki Dreams. The 1,500 square-foot interactive exhibition pulls you into the home of the yeti named Shiki with otherworldly experiences, sounds and more.

Friday, August 21

Silent Film Festival

When: August 21 – 28

Where: Various locations check

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Luneaseas presents a Silent Film Festival. The eight-day festival features short films created by dancers, circus performers, musicians and more from across the country.

Lost City Live

When: August 21, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $25 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lost City presents Lost City Live. The experience supports local artists and gives you a chance to listen to new beats. You can jam out to live music from DJ Cavem on the outdoor patio while relaxing during a summer evening.

B-Side Music Fridays

When: August 21, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Indie 102.3’s Facebook

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Get your party on during B-Side Music Fridays. You can shake your body to music from local artists each weekend. This Friday Neoma – an’ Edcaudorian artist – will perform live on the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver’s Roof for a Facebook streaming.

Lost Summer Music Series

When: August 21, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Absorb summer’s warmth during the Lost Summer Music Series. You can vibe to music from a series of different artists each weekend while dining on global bites and sipping on fresh drinks. This weekend you can rock out to a performance from Clocking Out and Chris Kennedy + Yes Father.

Saturday, August 22

TheBigWonderful

When: August 22, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Belleview Station, 4910 S. Newport St., Denver

Cost: Free – $30 tickets available here

The Lowdown: You can shop and explore craft vendors, live music and more at TheBigWonderful. The event gives you chance to delight in food and beer while you peruse the vendors making the combination of a Beerfest, bazaar and bluegrass for a wonderful adventure.

Out Of The Box

When: August 22 – 28

Where: Online

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: In celebration of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance’s 50th anniversary season the iconic dance company presents Out Of The Box. The virtual performance explores the relationship that the Arvada Center holds with Cleo Parker Robinson Dance as well as reintroducing past works from the ensemble’s background.

Park Hill Art Festival

When: August 22 – 23

Where: Park Hill Masonic Lodge grounds, 4819 E Montview Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Park Hill Art Festival is back for the seventh year in a row. You can explore 50 different fine artists booths presenting all variants of mediums such as watercolor paintings, stone sculptures and ceramics. You can peruse the art and meet the artists who created them.

Sunday, August 23

Golden Triangle Farmers Market

When: August 23 – September 27, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Golden Triangle Farms Market, 1115 Acoma St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your mask to peruse the Golden Triangle Farmers Market. You can support local artisan creators and producers while buying fresh produce, baked goods, flowers and more at the outdoor venture.

Brews for the Zoo

When: August 23 – 29

Where: Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Imbibe on a cold pint and raise funds for the Denver Zoo during Brews for the Zoo. Great Divide Brewing Co. has created a Zooski Lager that comes in a Denver Zoo glass, a four-pack or 16-ounce cans with a koozie for $10 that contributes 40% of the profits to support saving wildlife.

Mark Your Calendar

Denver Beer Co’s Bike-In Movie Night

When: August 28, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Canworks, 4455 Jason St., Denver

Cost: $20 tickets available here

Mockery’s First Can Release

When: August 28, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mockery Brewing, 3501 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Denver Solidarity March

When: August 28, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Denver Beer Festival

When: August 29, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $35 – $45 tickets available here