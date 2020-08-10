27 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some great events lined up this week. Kick it off by working up a sweat at Outdoor Yoga and end it by munching on some goodies from a bake sale. Wherever the week leads you, make sure you take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, August 10

Outdoor Yoga

When: August 10, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $10 register here

The Lowdown: The River Yoga hosts Outdoor Yoga. You can stretch out on The Great Lawn in Civic Center Park during an hour-long session with an instructor. Make sure to wear a mask and bring water and a mat.

Black River Bottle Release

When: August 10, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Goldspot Brewing Company, 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Goldspot Brewing Company presents a Black River Bottle Release. You can grab a chilled bottle of the imperial stout aged in Laws honey bourbon barrel. The brew has flavors of caramel, honey, vanilla, chocolate and more.

Tuesday, August 11

Patio Terrarium Event

When: August 11, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Goldspot Brewing Co., 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: $30 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Goldspot Brewing Company partner with The Terrorium Shop for a Patio Terrarium pop-up. You can build your own terrarium with Amber of The Terrarium Shop while sipping on one free beer. All materials are included.

Virtual Logan Lecture with Senga Nengudi

When: August 11, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take an evening to hear from artists during Virtual Logan Lecture with Senga Nengudi. You can listen to Colorado Springs-based artist Senga Nengudi speak about her video and musical performance art and installations.

Cider and Sides

When: August 11, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $29 – $31 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders teams up with The Truffle Cheese Shop for Cider and Sides. You can nibble on four different kinds of cheese paired perfectly with a flight of four ciders on the patio or get the pairings to go.

Sculpture Park Fitness Series

When: August 11 – September 29

Where: Sculpture Park, 1736 Speer Blvd. #1848, Denver

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Denver Performing Arts Complex hosts a Sculpture Park Fitness Series. You can break a sweat while staying socially distanced during workouts with Bodies By Perseverance, Cleo Park Robinson Dance, Luna Vibrations and more throughout the series.

Sunrise Vinyasa Yoga

When: August 11, 8 – 9 a.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1700 York St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your weekly stresses during a Sunrise Vinyasa Yoga session. You can get zen within the Denver Botanic Gardens under the UMB Amphitheater tent with the help of instructor Blake Burger.

Cheers to Three Years and Fresh Taps

When: August 11, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Woods Boss Brewing, 2210 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass and Cheers to Three Years and Fresh Taps during Woods Boss Brewing’s three year anniversary. You can sip on a Chili Lime lager, delight in a Right Side of the Hammock: West Coast IPA and more throughout the afternoon.

White Lies

When: August 11, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take part in a conversation about the film White Lies (Tuakiri Huna). The film, directed by Dana Rotberg, explores the lives of Paraiti, a Māori medicine woman, Rebecca, a wealthy woman and her servant, Marae.

Wednesday, August 12

The Burger Scuffle 2020

When: Starts, August 12, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Highland Tap and Burger, 2219 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Highland Tap and Burger embraces grilling season with The Burger Scuffle 2020. Each Wednesday you can watch as four different chefs within the company compete to make a new “Tap Burger.” The ticket price includes four burger tasters, cocktails, sides and more.

Themed Wednesdays

When: August 12

Where: Julep, 3258 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Julep is opening for dinner business on Wednesday with a new theme each month. You can dine on bites created by the chef while soaking up the sun on the patio. August’s theme is Cuba, with dishes of Miami Mojo Grilled Chicken, Cuban black beans and rice and more.

Civic Center EATS

When: August 12 – 13

Where: Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Civic Center EATS is back. You can grab bites from local food trucks within the park while supporting The Civic Center Conservancy. The trucks will be open for lunch and dinner at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mile High Pop-Up Pairing

When: August 12, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mile High Spirits partners with Feed Me Events for a Mile High Pop-Up Pairing. You can delight in a five-course meal from VX-3 Mobile Food Unit paired with craft cocktails in the tasting room.

August SCFD Free Day

When: August 12, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum teams up with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) to host an SCFD Free Day. You can take a day to explore the galleries with no entry fee. At 2 p.m. you can also take a guided tour and learn more about the artwork that is held within the museum.

Thursday, August 13

Spiked Prickly Pear Soda Patio Release Party

When: August 13, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sip on a new summery drink during a Spiked Prickly Pear Soda Patio Release Party. Lifted Libations teams up with Molly’s Spirits and Avanti F&B for the soiree to offer a taste of the spiked seltzer, prize raffles, free swag and more.

Cascina Iuli Wine Tasting

When: August 13, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Il Posto, 2601 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Imbibe on a glass of wine during a Cascina Iuli Wine Tasting session. Il Posto partners with Liana Appel of Natural Wine Company to present wines created by Fabrizio Iuli. You can sip on three wines for $25 or four for $30.

Safari Sunset

When: August 13, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a date night out during a Safari Sunset. You can explore the zoo, delight in food and drink and more throughout the summer evening.

Friday, August 14

The Space Between

When: August 14, 5 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Explore the works of photographer David Johnson, poet Philip Matthews and photographer Kris Sanford during The Space Between. The exhibition takes a look at queer identities, relationships and sexuality through the eyes of each of the three artists.

Sypherlot: Drive-In Radio Bath

When: August 14 – 29

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Itchy-O teams up with Denver Film, The Overlook Film Festival and North Wynkoop to present the Sypherlot: Drive-In Radio Bath concert series. You can participate in an interactive musical experience in the parking lot while maintaining social distancing safety measures.

Lost City Live

When: August 14, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $25 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lost City presents Lost City Live. You can jam out to live music from American Field Day and Nina de Fritas on the outdoor patio while relaxing during a summer evening.

Vail Craft Beer Classic

When: August 14 – 15

Where: Ford Park & Sculpture Garden, 522 S. Frontage Rd. E., Vail

Cost: $49 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cool off with a pint during the Vail Craft Beer Classic. The annual beer festival offers hundreds of beers, ciders, seltzers and more within the scenic Vail Village.

Saturday, August 15

Sophie’s Neighborhood Virtual Auction

When: August 15

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Help raise funds for Top Chef Hosea Rosenberg’s daughter, Sophie during the second Sophie’s Neighborhood Virtual Auction. You can take part in the online auction while relaxing at home and support a local family while doing so.

Lost Summer Music Series

When: August 15, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Absorb summer’s warmth during the Lost Summer Music Series. You can rock out to music from a series of different artists each weekend while dining on global bites and sipping on fresh drinks. This weekend you can listen to a performance from Random Temple.

Bierstadt Turns Four!

When: August 15, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Toast to four years in business during Bierstadt Turns Four! The event features a day of flowing lagers, food specials and more. You can also jam out to live music from Miguel at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 16

Mayu Sanctuary Pop-Up Market

When: August 16, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Mayu Sanctuary, 1804 S Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take in the summer sun at the Mayu Sanctuary Pop-Up Market. The Market features Black-owned brands such as Curious Sunshine, Little Sistas Treats, The Black Pineapple Candles and more.

Urban Farmers Market Pop-Up Brunch

When: August 16, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Urban Farmer Denver, 1659 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sip on frozen mimosas or curated bloody marys during an Urban Farmers Market Pop-Up Brunch. You can dine on a brunch sourced from local farmers markets on the Urban Farmer patio. Reserve your spot online or by calling 303.262.6070.

Bake Sale

When: August 16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: OAK at fourteenth, 1400 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Snag some sweet or savory pastries during a bake sale at OAK at fourteenth. The culinary team has baked up bites such as Dough-fin (a doughnut-muffin hybrid) ice cream sandwiches, black and white cookies, fresh foccacia and more.

Mark Your Calendar

Hyphen-American: A Conversation Series with Dany Ramos

When: August 18, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

Denver Beer Co’s 9th Anniversary Week

When: August 19 – 22

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

2020 Denver Taco Festival

When: August 22 – 23

Where: Fox Street Compound, 725 W. 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: Tickets available here

TheBigWonderful

When: August 22, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Belleview Station, 4910 S. Newport St., Denver

Cost: Free – $30 tickets available here