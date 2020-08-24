This Week In Concerts – Eliot Bronson, Jon Snodgrass, Nobide and More

Venues across Denver are opening their doors up to host limited capacity and COVID-19 restriction friendly shows this week. If you’re looking to get back out and explore the Denver music scene, we’ve got the guide for where to go to see some live music this week. Not looking to get out? We’ve got you covered with some virtual concerts to enjoy from the comfort of your own space. Keep wearing a mask.

The Oriental Theater

8/27 – Repo Man

8/28 – Glory Days (Early Show)

8/28 – Glory Days (Late Show)

8/29 – The Michael Hornbuckle Band (Day Show)

8/29 – Still the Same (Early Show)

8/29 – Sisters of the Moon (Late Show)

Larimer Lounge

8/27 – MLady (Single Release)

8/28 – Nobide (Early Show)

8/28 – Nobide (Late Show)

8/29 – Turvy Organ (Early Show)

8/29 – Turvy Organ (Late Show)

Nocturne Jazz

8/26 – Coração Brazilian Jazz Quartet

8/27 – The Standards of George Gershwin

8/28 – Taylor Clay Quartet

8/29 – Derek Banach Quartet

8/30 – The Heath Walton Band

Goosetown Tavern

8/25 – Open Mic Band Jam

Herman’s Hideaway

8/28 – Leonardo Leonardo + Cody Templeman Trio

8/29 – Riverside Drive

Your Mom’s House Denver

8/28 – Sanitized Rinse Sessions (Early Show)

8/28 – Sanitized Rinse Sessions (Late Show)

8/29 – Momma’s Electronic Mantinee

The Venue

8/29 – Straight Six w/ Angeles (CD Release)

The Blackbox

8/29 – Seppa w/ Integrate, pheel., Sound Guy Josh

Dazzle Presents

8/26 – Liam Broderick: Gratitude

8/27 – Fia NyXX

8/28 – A Letter from Heaven to America form Emmett Till by donnie betts

Seventh Circle Music Collective

8/29 – Meth w/ Lowfaith, Cau5er, Closed In

Online/Virtual Concerts

Dazzle Presents

8/24 – Incoming Groove Band

8/25 – Space Orphan

Levitt Pavilion

8/24 – Jon Snodgrass

Swallow Hill Music

8/24 – Bruce Molsky

8/25 – Taylor Ashton w/ Rachael Price

8/26 – Blake Brown

8/27 – Prompt Reply: Erin, Matt & Natalia In Theround

8/27 – Open Stage: Share Your Tunes on Zoom

8/28 – Ragged Union

8/29 – Eliot Bronson

8/30 – Will Kimbrough

Want to get this list before everyone else?