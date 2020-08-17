This Week In Concerts – Carmen Sandim, OptycNerd, Roanoke and More

Another week, another set of Denver concerts to get out and safely see. That’s right folks, select Denver concert venues are opening their doors to host some live music over the next seven days and we’ve got the guide to it all. If you’re understandably not in the going-out mood, then worry not – we’ve included some virtual concerts for you to enjoy as well. Whatever you decide to do this week, be careful and wear a mask.

Nocturne Jazz

8/19 – Coração Brazilian Jazz Quartet

8/20 – The Standards of George Gershwin

8/21 – Briana Harris Quartet

8/22 – The Anne Booth Trio

8/23 – Jeff Jenkins Trio

Larimer Lounge

8/21 – Liptruce (Early Show)

8/21 – Liptruce (Late Show)

8/22 – OptycNerd

Globe Hall

8/21 – Emerald Sam

8/22 – Whole Milk

Goosetown Tavern

8/18 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay

Soiled Dove Underground

8/22 – Dostero

Herman’s Hideaway

8/20 – Subatomic Hero + Daywish

8/22 – Alabaster Swine + Sammy James Strudgeon

8/23 – Michale Graves w/ Pennysick

Your Mom’s House Denver

8/20 – Back to the BASSics

8/23 – Bass Thearpy

The Black Box + The Black Box Lounge

8/19 – WCW: Open Decks

8/20 – Daft Punk, Justice & LCD Soundsystem – A DJ Tribute to Colorado’s Favorites

8/21 – Locals In The Lounge

Red Rocks

8/19 – Colorado Symphony Acoustic on the Rocks – Brass & Percussion

8/20 – Colorado Symphony Acoustic on the Rocks – Brass & Percussion

8/21 – Colorado Symphony Acoustic on the Rocks – Brass & Percussion

8/22 – Colorado Symphony Acoustic on the Rocks – Brass & Percussion

8/23 – Colorado Symphony Acoustic on the Rocks – Brass & Percussion

Dazzle Presents

8/18 – Diana Castro

8/19 – Donna Scott Quintet

8/20 – Johnny & the Mongrels

8/21 – Sandra’s Friday Night Live: The Hot Lunch Band

Online/Virtual Concerts

Swallow Hill Music

8/17 – Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose

8/18 – Shyam Nepali

8/19 – Jim Kweskin

8/20 – Adyn Townes

8/21 – David Berkeley

8/22 – Micrograss

8/23 – Ellis Delaney

Dazzle Presents

8/17 – 50 Shades of Blue

8/18 – Ginga

8/21 – Daniel Glass Trio

8/23 – Carmen Sandim Quartet

Levitt Pavilion

8/17 – Roanoke

8/19 – Carlou D

