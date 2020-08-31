Scandinavian Fashion is About to Make its Mark in Stanley Marketplace this Fall

Colorado’s very own Nordic inspired activewear brand Aktiv will be debuting its brick-and-mortar shop inside Stanley Marketplace on the first of September. Locals can expect a wide array of quality clothing from cherished Scandinavian brands for both men and women.

“Leslie and I are incredibly excited about bringing the very best of Scandinavian clothing to Stanley Marketplace. We think people on the Front Range will fall in love with the quality, functionality and look of our amazing Nordic brands….it also doesn’t hurt to be neighbors with a brewery and a beer hall,” Nate Axvig explained to 303 Magazine.

As dreamers looking for an adventure, the couple packed their bags and headed to Norway, with their two kids, to continue their studies at the University of Olso (Universitetet i Oslo) in 2016. After weekends of exploration, scenic forest hikes and cross-country skiing, the family soon became accustomed to the muted blues, grays, greens and pops of red that painted the Scandinavian modern terrain. It wasn’t until the family returned back to their home in Denver that they’d realized their longing for high-quality Scandinavian fashion.

With such a desire, the Axvig’s founded Aktiv’s online shop in 2018, bringing Scandinavian flair to American consumers. Each product adheres to having the right aesthetic, real-world testing, sustainability and quality. As a proud group giving back to the community and environmental nonprofits, Aktiv also gives at least 1% of its annual profits to 1% for the Planet.

Despite opening up shop amidst social distancing and masks, Aktiv is making cleanliness a priority while shopping. Customers can soon schedule reservations to shop with an upcoming reservation calendar available in mid to late August.

—

Aktiv Style will eventually open in Stanley Marketplace at 2501 Dallas Street in Aurora.