Snowmass Balloon Festival Takes To the Air for Its 45th Year

As more people are taking time to explore the mountains due to the pandemic, the Snowmass Balloon Festival will give you another excuse to take a trip. The 45th annual hot air balloon festival makes a colorful return with some slight changes this year.

In past years, the festival has allowed an up-close-and-personal viewing of the hot air balloons lifting off. Due to the need for social distancing, the festival has now morphed into a drive-in balloon watching experience.

You can get in on the early morning action from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on September 11 to September 13 by parking your car in a lot or on a street within Snowmass Village to watch the balloons sail into the air. Or if you are feeling more adventurous you can get your fitness on and bike or hike up some of the trails that Snowmass offers to participate in the three-day festival. Or if you are feeling more adventurous you can get your fitness on and bike or hike up some of the trails that Snowmass offers to participate in the three-day festival.

Not only will the festival feature mornings filled with color but it will also hold evenings chock-full of glowing lights with pilot games on Friday. You can also take part in a social Saturday with acts from aerialists, restaurant specials, live music and more.