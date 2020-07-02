20+ Fourth of July Specials and Celebrations

Independence Day is a bit different this year with quarantine and social distancing policies but 303 Magazine makes it a bit easier with this roundup of local restaurants and businesses offer holiday specials, take-home kits and celebrations to keep the spirits alive.

Specials and Meal Kits

Jax Fish House 4th of July

When: July 2 – 3

Where: Multiple locations

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Jax Fish House spices up your holiday with 4th of July cook-at-home crab boil kits. You can order a $95 kit that feeds two people and have the option of adding another pound of snow crab for $35. You can also add to-go drinks of crowlers of strawberry lemonade or cucumber lemon press for $30 or a bottle of True Storie pinot noir rosé for $24. Make sure to order before 9 p.m. on July 2. Pick up is on July 3. You can also dine in on July 4.

The Post Brewing Co. BBQ Platters

When: July 2 – 4

Where: The Post Brewing Co., 2200 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: The Post Brewing Co. makes a Fourth of July feast so you don’t have to with holiday BBQ platters. You can order a $32 platter that feeds two people or a $60 that feeds four. The platters are filled with pulled porks, hot links, smoked chicken and all of the necessary fixings. $10 El Corn crowlers and $30 crowlers of margs and whiskey Arnold Palmers. Call 720.466.5699 to order before 4 p.m. on July 2. Pick up is 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 4. You can also dine in for $18 per person on July 4.

West End Tavern Independence Day Package

When: July 3 – 4

Where: West End Tavern, 926 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: Various Prices

The Lowdown: West End Tavern will fill you up with a delicious Independence Day Package. You can order a $79 chicken and rib platter package that includes cornbread, bean salad, cherry cobbler and more. The package feeds four people. You can also order to-go crowler drinks for $20 or crowler brews for $10. Call 303.444.3535 by 8 p.m. on July 3. Pick-up is 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 4. Dine in is available on July 4 for $24 per person.

Edible Beats Specials

When: July 3 – 5

Where: Multiple Locations

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Grab a bite at Edible Beats during this Fourth of July weekend. You can dine on a five-course meal for two for $58 from Root Down, nibble on small plates for $54 from Linger or a four-course experience from Vital Root. You can order takeout vie Toast or Tock or order delivery from Uber Eats and Doordash.

Steuben’s Fourth of July

When: July 3 – 5

Where: Steuben’s Uptown, 523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stop into Steuben’s Uptown for a Chicago dog with chips special for $6 and a fresh cherry hand pie paired with Steuben’s ice cream for a sweet finish. The specials are available from July 3 to July 5. Make your reservations here.

Julep Independence Day Specials

When: July 3 – 5

Where: Julep, 3258 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Julep hosts a series of Independence Day specials for the festive holiday. You can dine on double burgers with seasoned tots for $15 and wash it all down with a patriotic punch for $16 during holiday happy hours or grab them to-go. You can also delight in brunch on Sunday.

Smōk Hand Pies

When: July 4

Where: Smōk, 3330 Brighton Blvd. #202, Denver

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Chef and owner of Smōk Bill Espiricueta serves up seasonal hand pies for the Fourth of July. You can snag blueberry lemon and strawberry rhubarb hand pies in celebration of the national holiday. Make sure to stop in early before the pies sell out.

4th of July at Flagstaff House

When: July 4, 5 p.m.

Where: Flagstaff House Restaurant, 1138 Flagstaff Rd., Boulder

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Put the dishes down with the help of Flagstaff House. The restaurant hosts dine in for Independence Day with cocktails on the terrace and a fine-dining experience for the holiday. Make sure to create a reservation here.

Abbott & Wallace To-Go Cocktails

When: July 4

Where: Abbott & Wallace Distilling,350 Terry St. #120, Longmont

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Abbott & Wallace, formerly known as Longtucky Spirits, presents Fourth of July to-go cocktails. You can order cans of Steamboat Spritz, the Longtucky Julep, Gina Tonic and the Caribbean Queen rum cocktail for your celebrations. Cans are available in singles or in a mixed four-pack. Order here.

Deviation Distilling Bottled Cocktails

When: July 4

Where: Deviation Distilling, 900 W. 1st Ave. #150, Denver

Cost: $18

The Lowdown: Deviation Distilling gets your party started with bottled cocktails for the Fourth of July. You can order bottled the Colorado Campfire cocktail, a Rosé-a-Rita and an Aztec sour. The bottles hold six servings. Order here.

Tstreet Roadhouse Holiday Specials

When: July 4, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Tstreet Roadhouse, 445 S. Teller St., Lakewood

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Tstreet Roadhouse presents July Fourth specials. You can dine on a house-smoked rib platter for $25, discounted baked brie, blacken chicken nachos and more. You can also sip on $5 cocktails, $4 wells and $4 to $5 craft brews to wash everything down. Call 303.936.5179 to make your reservations.

Dry Land Distillers Cocktails To-Go

When: July 4

Where: Dry Land Distillers, Alley Entrance, 471 Main St. Unit B, Longmont

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Dry Land Distillers makes your festivities a bit more fun with Fourth of July cocktails to-go. You can order Watermelon Margaritas, Blue Leapin’ Lizards, a Prickly Pear Basil Lemonade, spirits by the bottle and more to sweeten up your holiday weekend.

Watermelon Hefe Release

When: July 4, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Strange Craft Beer Company, 1330 Zuni St. Unit M, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Grab a can of cold beer during the Watermelon Hefe Release. The summer-time German-style wheat brew is made with organic watermelon for a fresh taste, perfect for the hot weather. You can sip in the beer garden, watch fireworks and more throughout the event.

Celebrations

Celebrate American Diversity

When: July 3 – 4

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free – $73 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stanely Marketplace hosts a Celebrate American Diversity event. You can explore the marketplace, watch performances from The Reminders, Dixie Krystals, Ricardo Peña and more during the two-day celebration. You can also try holiday specials from restaurants held within the marketplace to keep your festivities fueled.

4th of July at Denver Central Market

When: July 4, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: The Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Central Market hosts a 4th of July party within the parking lot. You can celebrate the patriotic holiday by watching live painting by Crush artists, snacking on $4 themed cupcakes from Izzio, sippin’ on CBD milkshakes from High Point and more throughout the day.

Fourth of July Weekend

When: July 3 – 5

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Prices vary

The Lowdown: ViewHouse Ballpark hosts a Forth of July Weekend. You can take part in festivities with beats from DJs, holiday menu specials, a weekend a la carte brunch and more. Create your reservations here or by calling 720.878.2015.

The Rise Up Rally

When: July 4, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Starts at Manual High School, 1700 E. 28th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join together with others (while wearing a mask) to make your voice heard against issues of equality, minority rights and more during The Rise Up Rally. The rally will begin at Manual High School.

4th of July Celebration

When: July 4, 4 – 12 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: 54thirty hosts its annual 4th of July Celebration. You can sip on cocktail specials, nibble on a myriad of bites and have a spectacular view of the city for the national holiday.

Zuni Street 4th of July Celebration

When: July 3 – 5

Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company, 2355 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Party in the parking lot of Zuni Street Brewing Company during a socially distanced Fourth of July Celebration. You can sip on beer releases, jam out to live music from the Jason Brazzel Band, Sam Walker Trio, Tight Five Trio and more during the three-day event.

Freedom and Freaks

When: July 4, 6:30 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Cheesman Park, Franklin St. S. 8, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Bandini presents a Freedom and Freaks pop-up performance. You can rock out in Cheesman Park to beats from Bandini – a band that mixes Lo-Fi, 90’s vibes and pop to get your body moving.