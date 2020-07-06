22 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some fresh events lined up this week. Start it off by taking in some art during the Hecho en Colorado Opening Day and end it by shopping local at the Highlands Farmer’s Market. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, July 6

Hecho en Colorado Opening Day

When: July 6, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $14 get tickets here

The Lowdown: History Colorado presents the Hecho en Colorado Opening Day. The exhibition features sculptures, paintings, writings and more from the Colorado Chicano and Mexican American community. You can see works from local artists and help support History Colorado.

Tuesday, July 7

Summer Dinner Series

When: July 7, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Pizza Republica,890 14th St., Denver

Cost: $200 – $400 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Modern Eater Network hosts its annual Summer Dinner Series. You can dine on a five-course meal paired with local beer, wine and spirits. This Tuesday you can experience dishes created by Chef Carrie Baird.

Nari Ward in Conversation

When: July 7, 12 – 1 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Listen in to a virtual lecture during Nari Ward in Conversation. You can hear from artist Nari Ward and curator Gary Carrion-Murayari speak about Ward’s new exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Denver.

Wednesday, July 8

White Fragility & Anti-Racism

When: July 8, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: City Park, 17th Ave. Pkwy. and Detroit St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Urban Sanctuary Denver partners with Raquel Alexandra Healing Arts and Tantrikas Next Door to host a discussion about White Fragility and Anti-Racism. You can explore topics of how to be a better ally to POC and how to be actively anti-racist during the socially distanced meet-up.

TGR Accomplice Premiere

When: July 8 – 9

Where: Denver Mart Drive-In, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here and here

The Lowdown: Denver Mart Drive-In hosts the Denver premiere of TGR Accomplice. The film memorializes the wonders of mountain biking with the help of some of the world’s best riders. You can kick back in your car to watch the film and have the chance to win prizes.

Use the Space, Use it You Must

When: July 8 – 17

Where: PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Explore a monument inspired by the idea of an anti-monument during Use the Space, Use it You Must. The exhibition, created by the Art Lab interns of PlatteForum and artist Paloma Ayala, plays with ideas of sex and space.

Thursday, July 9

Fireside at Five

When: July 9, 5 – 6 p.m.

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a deep dive into different topics during the Fireside at Five series. The series hosts discussions about local and global issues with different organizations each week. This week you can hear from The Center on Colfax about issues of inclusivity and diversity in the workplace.

Summer Movie Series

When: July 9, 9 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair and some popcorn for the Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can delight in a free beer and snack on dishes from Lea Jane’s Hot Chicken and Meta Asian Kitchen while watching the classic film, Sandlot.

Curbside Farmer’s Market

When: July 9 – August 23

Where: Various locations, check here

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Denver Bazaar presents a Curbside Farmer’s Market. You can shop online from local vendors such as Bjorn’s Colorado Honey, Create Good Co., Pet Wants Denver and more to later pick up your goods at different locations.

July Garden

When: July 9, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Buiding, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Help take care of garden plots at Civic Center Park during a July Garden project. You can join Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado , RPCVs of Colorado and Grow Local in cultivating and exploring the upkeep of the gardens.

Summer Nights Outdoor Movie Series

When: July 9, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse hosts a Summer Nights Outdoor Movie Series. Bring a chair or blanket for a socially distanced viewing of The Princess Bride. Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards Big City Mountaineers.

Bearhawk Beer Release Party

When: July 9, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: FlyteCo Brewing, 4499 W. 38th Ave. Ste 101, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: FERAL teams up with FlyteCo Brewing for a Bearhawk Beer Release Party. You can stave off the summer heat with crowlers and 12-ounce FERAL Bearhawk pale ale, snag custom t-shirts and more throughout the evening.

ConnectArte: A Conversation with Curator Jared Katz

When: July 9, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn more about the exhibition ConnectArte during ConnectArte: A Conversation with Curator Jared Katz. You can hear about the inspiration for the exhibition, the process of creating it, the intention and more.

Impact

When: July 9, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Help volunteer to sort through donations during Impact. You can your mask and gloves to sort out clothing donations that will be added to the Humanity Store.

Friday, July 10

Sloan’s Lake Farm & Flea

When: July 10, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake Tap and Burger

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Explore local vendors offering fresh sustainably grown produce, baked goods, farmed goods and more during the Sloan’s Lake Farm & Flea. You can shop in person – while abiding by social distancing rules or order curbside pick up here.

Cabaret Clocktower Comeback Special

When: July 10 – 31

Where: Clocktower Cabaret Denver, 1601 Arapahoe St. d&f tower, Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Clocktower Cabaret hosts its official reopening with a Comeback Special. You can stop in for a series of performances from local talents with different experiences every night.

Patio Sessions

When: July 10 – 11

Where: The Black Box Denver, 314 E. 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 – $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Black Box hosts Patio Sessions. You can grab a table on the patio and jam out to a performance from Level The Vibes on Friday and LostInSound on Saturday. Masks are required to enter.

Saturday, July 11

Downtown Aquarium Live

When: July 11, 9:30 – 10 a.m.

Where: Downtown Aquarium – Denver’s Facebook

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Take a tour of the Downtown Aquarium Denver during a Facebook live stream. You can learn about the animals and exhibitions featured in the aquarium from aquarium staff.

Cherry Creek Farmer’s Market

When: July 11, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 E. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Support local brands, farms, bakeries and more while finding some great items to take home during the Cherry Creek Farmer’s Market. You can shop from local businesses and take in some fresh air at the outdoor market.

Colorado Modular Synth Fest

When: July 11, 12 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Colorado Modular Synth Society hosts the Colorado Modular Synth Fest. You can jam out to performances, demos and more from artists such as Empress Effects, Mark Moshier and Five12. The fest will be streamed on Colorado Modular Synth Society’sYouTube.

Sunday, July 12

Highlands Farmer’s Market

When: July 12, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Highland’s Square, 3489 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Start your morning off fresh by experiencing the Highlands Farmer’s Market. You can buy locally grown produce, fresh baked goods and more during the summer market. Make sure to abide by socially distancing rules and wear a mask to stay safe.

Mark Your Calendar

Run Fast Sip Slow

When: July 15 – August 15

Where: Online

Cost: $24.99 register here

Mixed Taste: At Home

When: Wednesdays, starting July 15, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free RSVP here

Sloan’s Lake Summer Bazaar

When: July 18 – 19

Where: Sloan’s Lake Tap & Burger, 1565 N. Raleigh St. #100, Denver

Cost: Free – $30 tickets available here

Noble Riot “Club Med” Somm Dinner

When: July 23, 7 p.m.

Where: Noble Riot, 1336 27th St., Denver

Cost: $139 per person RSVP here