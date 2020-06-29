This Week in Colorado Concerts

This week and the months rolling forward include some concerts outside of the virtual sphere. We support social distancing and remaining isolated if you’re at high risk for COVID-19, but we also wanted to highlight the local businesses finding safe ways to bring live entertainment back.

We will continue to promote both virtual and in-person small concerts with safe guidelines. To be considered please email [email protected]

FoCoMX Drive & Jive

When: Tuesday, June 30, 6 p.m.

Where: 2206 South Overland Trail, Holiday Twin Drive-In, Fort Collins

The Lowdown: Fort Collins’ very own drive-in hosts a weekly summer concert series you can watch from the comfort of your car. This week includes local bands Del Shamen and Cary Morin & Ghost Dog, both roots-rock bands that are sure to be a great time. Check out COVID-19 guidelines and more at Holiday Twin’s website.

Lost City Live: Hunter Burnette and

Los Mocochetes

When: Tuesday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m. and Friday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Lost City RiNo location, 3459 Ringsby Ct

The Lowdown: Lost City has launched an intimate outdoor concert series for the summer, and this week has two very special performances. Rising local country star Hunter Burnette will play on Tuesday, June 30, and local staples Los Mocochetes will play on Friday, June 3. To purchase tickets to the performance check out their website.

Swallow Hill Live

When: Tuesday, June 30 – Sunday, July 5 at 6 p.m..

Platform: Facebook Live

The Lowdown: Swallow Hill Live is a live stream by the institution highlighting local acts as well as the teachers that teach at their music school. This week’s performances will include Mark Oblinger, Maya Bennett, Mary Gauthier, Zach Heckendorf, Christine Lavin and the Dylan McCarthy Band. To see the full schedule and RSVP to the streamed concerts go here.

Colorado Symphony: Independence Eve Virtual Concert and Fundraiser

When: Friday, July 3 at 7 p.m.

Platform: Tune in on Denver7 or on the Symphony’s website.

The Lowdown: The Colorado Symphony has teamed up with Denver7 and other arts organizations for a live stream event mimicking the annual Independence Eve events that go down at Civic Center Park each year. In order to maintain current social distancing measures, the Colorado Symphony has turned the event digital, with a live performance going down on Friday, July 3. If you miss the broadcasting, you can check out a re-cap on Saturday, July 4 on the Colorado Symphony’s Youtube channel. Audiences will have the opportunity to support artists and individuals affected by COVID-19 including Center for African American Health, The Center on Colfax, Civic Center Conservancy, Food Bank of the Rockies, Food for Thought Denver and Rose Andom Center through event partner Community First Foundation. To donate click here.