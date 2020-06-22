This Week in Colorado Concerts

This week and the months rolling forward include some concerts outside of the virtual sphere. We support social distancing and remaining isolated if you’re at high risk for COVID-19, we but also wanted to highlight the local businesses finding safe ways to bring live entertainment back.

We will continue to promote both virtual and in-person small concerts with safe guidelines from this point forward. To be considered please e- mail [email protected]

FoCoMX Drive & Jive

When: Wednesday, June 24, 6 p.m.

Where: 2206 South Overland Trail, Holiday Twin Drive-In, Fort Collins

The Lowdown: Fort Collins’ very own drive-in hosts a weekly summer concert series you can watch from the comfort of your car. This week includes local bands Write Minded and Boss Eagle, for a hip-hop fused concert you don’t want to miss. Check out COVID-19 guidelines and more at Holiday Twin’s website.

SuperMagick

When: Thursday, June 25, 8 – 9 p.m.

Platform: RSVP to watch here.

The Lowdown: Local funk band SuperMagick is throwing a virtual party with the help of Dazzle jazz club. The event is a cant-miss for fans of their work and those just wanting to dance their Thursday night away.

Swallow Hill Live: Stef Kull and Paul Trunko

When: Thursday, June 25 at 6 p.m.

Platform: Facebook Live

The Lowdown: Swallow Hill Live is a live stream by the institution highlighting local acts as well as the teachers that teach at the music school. This week’s performance will be a piano guitar duo with Stef Kull and Paul Trunko, creating a bluesy, folk sound you want to check out.

Lost City Live: Patrick Dethlefs

When: Friday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Lost City RiNo location, 3459 Ringsby Ct

The Lowdown: This is the first entry we have had in months that includes a live, in-person show. Lost City has launched an intimate outdoor concert series for the summer, and this week’s performer is Patrick Dethlefs. To purchase tickets to the performance check out their website.

Kaitlyn Williams

When: Friday, June 26, at 7:30 p.m. (Early show) or 9:30 p.m. (Late show)

Where: Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St.

The Lowdown: Local songwriter Kaitlyn Williams will be back on stage as of this Friday. Larimer Lounge will begin to host small, limited capacity live shows that follow current COVID-19 guidelines. They have split the night into two different time-slot tickets in order to keep the numbers at the venue manageable. As a Denver music veteran, Kaitlyn Williams is a perfect entrance back into the live music scene. Buy tickets here.