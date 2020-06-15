Jarrod Gipson Will Debut a Special Streaming Event on 303 Magazine’s Facebook

Jarrod Gipson is an emerging Colorado artist making his mark on the scene. In our efforts to highlight local talent, we have partnered with Gipson to showcase a streaming event, unlike ones we’ve done before.

Gipson will stream his newest music video for his song “Complicated,” followed by an online concert by the artist with his four-piece band. The indie-electronic musician is making waves with his sound and his “Complicated” music video is the first visual taste.

Gipson released his debut EP in 2019, titled Heart Eyes. Cycles. Clear Mind. This was the songwriters first delve into his solo career, taking pen to paper and creating a world of music that felt more akin to what he has been trying to represent. This evolution came at the hands of the tumultuousness following the passing away of his father. The tragedy brought greater purpose to Gipson’s aims as a musician.

“Music was and always has been my escape, my safe place,” Gipson explained. “I had insomnia, massive anxiety, and I couldn’t figure out what was going on inside me. But whenever I would just play piano — playing piano is a generous term because I didn’t even know how — but whenever I would sit down and kind of fiddle around and sing how I was feeling, that’s when I started really thinking, ‘Oh, well, this could be something.’”

The music video, filmed at Eddy Sound in Colorado Springs and directed by Gabriel Jacobson from Storyteller Creative, features Gipson perform in an array of lights and lasers. The visuals are a perfect parallel to the song that he wrote as an ode to a difficult relationship.

“Complicated’ is definitely one of the more on-the-nose songs I’ve written,” said Gipson. “When we love someone we can practically kill ourselves to make it work, but we can still fail. Sometimes we can’t see the why behind it or the hurt.”

The event will go down on 303 Magazine’s Facebook on Thursday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m. Tune in to catch his newest music video and an exclusive performance.