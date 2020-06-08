Sushi Den is Helping Give Out 20,000 Face Shields for Local Independent Restaurants

Denver-based Iconic Medical Group (IMG) has teamed up with other local businesses including Sushi Den, Izakaya Den and Ototo Den to donate 20,000 face shields to local independent restaurants.

“We are grateful to IMG for understanding the difficulties we, and all restaurants, are having locating and purchasing American-made PPE supplies,” said Toshi Kizaki, Sushi Den, Izakaya Den, Ototo Den Owner and Chef.

Iconic Medical Group is a team of engineers and medical device manufacturers who work with facilities nationwide to manufacture personal protection equipment (PPE). Part of IMG’s mission is to donate over 50,000 face shields to communities in need across the Denver area.

“Recognizing the financial hardships independent restaurants are facing, we felt it was our responsibility to support this essential industry,” explained Miguel Sosa, Iconic Medical Group CEO and Founder.

On Thursday, June 11 restaurants can pick up the shields from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sushi Den’s rooftop garage. There will be two tents and ample space for social distancing safety. These donations are for independent restaurants who are financially challenged due to the lack of federal funding. They are asking for no chain restaurants to participate.

Each independent restaurant will receive 100 face shields — one box — and are asked to only bring one car to the parking garage. For verification purposes, identification and restaurant affiliation are required to enter the garage.

They ask for those picking up the boxes to wear face masks and to park on the lower levels and walk to the top.

Sushi Den parking garage/rooftop is located at 1530 S. Pearl Street, across from Ototo Den