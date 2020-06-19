Denver Public Libraries to Begin Phased Reopening

This June, the Denver Public Library is celebrating 130 years in operation. Now after being closed for almost 100 days, they have announced the phased reopening of most locations.

Moving to the virtual world, the library has implemented children’s storytimes and other online programming for all ages within the past few months and is slowly reopening to the public. Things are still subject to change based on public health considerations and the safety of staff and customers.

On June 17, Denver Public Library announced that it will now accept book drop-offs for customers. They also plan to start a curbside pickup service beginning July 7.

Book drop-offs will be accepted at over 20 locations in the City and County of Denver, 24 hours a day and seven days a week, with the exception of the Smiley, Beyers and Montbello locations which are under construction and renovation.

“We know that our customers are eager to return materials and pick up new items,” Michelle Jeske, city librarian said in a prepared statement. “Our teams have been working diligently behind the scenes to begin to phase in services with customer and staff safety top of mind.”

Customers are asked to maintain physical distancing and wearing face coverings when dropping off items. All books that are dropped off will be held in isolation for three days before they are completely checked in to maintain the safety of library staff.

Denver Public Library reported that there are currently 305,361 items checked out from all locations. Denver Public Library has also extended all due dates for checked out items until Monday, July 20.

They also are trying to implement a curbside service for books on hold. Starting July 7, all materials that were placed on hold prior to the library’s closure will be delivered curbside by appointment. Customers can place new holds beginning July 13.

The library’s website and social media pages have more information for pick up procedures at each location. The library is also providing many services over the phone, Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.