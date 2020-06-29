21 Things To Do In Real Life and Virtually This Week In Denver

As Denver finally opens up, so do the events for the week. Start off by exploring the art of dance during The MOVE/ment and end it by shopping local at the Highlands Farmer’s Market. Whatever you do, if you attend in-person events — make sure to stay safe by practicing social distancing, wearing a mask and washing your hands. And don’t forget to tip your server.

Monday, June 29

The MOVE/ment

When: June 29 – July 8

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Colorado Ballet has partnered with Cleo Parker Robinson for The MOVE/ment. You can experience a virtual performance choreographed and directed by Cleo Parker Robinson that brings awareness to systemic racial injustices and inequity. The performance will be streamed online for two weeks.

Wanderlust Series Live

When: June 29 – July 3

Where: Online

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: We Are Madeleine hosts the Wonderlust Series Live. The series features different local artists performing on a live stream party during the course of five days. More information here.

COVID – 19 Webinar : Ethics and COVID – 19

When: June 29, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science Facebook

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents a COVID–19 Webinar: Ethics and COVID–19. You can hear from Matthew Wynia and other experts dive into ethical issues surrounding the situation.

Colorado Music Festival

When: June 29 – July 30

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Colorado Music Festival goes virtual this year. You can listen and watch musical performances from local and international artists during the online festival. For more information and a schedule of events, check here.

Tuesday, June 30

Layers of Inspiration Can Release

When: June 30, 2 – 8 p.m.

Where: Woods Boss Brewing Company, 2210 California St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Woods Boss Brewing Company hosts a Layers of Inspiration Can Release. The beer has notes of red berry, lime citrus and a hint of sweetness. You can stop into the taproom to pick up the brew.

Fit + Rock

When: June 30, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with The Barre Code for Fit + Rock – a socially distanced work out. You can break a sweat in The Alley during a 50-minute full-body burn session. Make sure to bring your own mat and water to stay hydrated.

A Midsummer Night’s Jazz

When: June 30, 7 p.m.

Where: Facebook

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Mile High Freedom Bands presents A Midsummer Night’s Jazz. You can jam out to swing from a local band during a virtual performance. Donations are welcome here.

Wednesday, July 1

Nari Ward: We the People

When: July 1 – September 20

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) celebrates a new exhibition – Nari Ward: We the People. The exhibition opening will be held virtual with sets from comedian Janae Burris, a tour of the exhibition, as well as a talk from Nari about his works and more.

Lost City Market

When: Wednesdays, July 1, 5 – 8 p.m. – October 28

Where: TAXI Complex near Lost City, 3455 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Lost City, East Denver Food Hub and Focus Points Family Resource Center host the Lost City Market. The event is a pay-how-you-can outdoor farmer’s market. You can shop from local vendors including Rebel Farm, Comal Heritage Food Incubator and Mile High Microgreens.

Digital Earth: Plate Techtonics

When: July 1, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Zoom

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn about earth’s wild volcanoes, earthquakes and more during Digital Earth: Plate Techtonics. Geologist Bob Raynolds and curator of space science Ka Chun Yu will give you a virtual tour of the world with information about the continents and tectonic plates.

Thursday, July 2

Summer Movie Series

When: July 2, 9 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair for an Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can sip on a free brew and munch on bites from Lea Jane’s Hot Chicken and Meta Asian Kitchen while watching Coming to America.

Pattern Projections

When: July 2, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Zoom

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Share with others the projects, ideas and more that you have been working on during Patterns Projections. The event will give you the chance to present your works and see the works that others have been creating during a Zoom meeting. Submit your ideas by emailing [email protected]

Friday, July 3

Together in Hope

When: July 3 – 4

Cost: Free

Where: Youtube and Denver7

The Lowdown: The Colorado Symphony teams up with Denver7 to present Together in Hope – an independence eve virtual concert. The concert, aired on Denver7 and Youtube offers performances from local musicians, dancers and more. The event raises funds for Food Bank of the Rockies, The Center on Colfax, Center for African American Health and more.

Sloan’s Lake Farm & Flea

When: July 3, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake Tap and Burger

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Shop from local vendors offering baked goods, fresh sustainably grown produce, farmed goods and more during the Sloan’s Lake Farm & Flea. You can shop in person – while abiding by social distancing rules or order curbside pick up here.

FERAL as Folk First Friday

When: July 3, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: FERAL Denver, 3936 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: FERAL as Folk First Fridays are back. This summer music has taken the place of films with the first performance from singer Matthew Henry. Make sure to bring your own seat, drink and other comforts.

Fourth of July Weekend

When: July 3 – 5

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Prices vary

The Lowdown: ViewHouse Ballpark hosts a Forth of July Weekend. You can take part in festivities with beats from DJs, holiday menu specials, a weekend A La Carte brunch and more. Create your reservations here or by calling 720.878.2015.

Saturday, July 4

The Rise Up Rally

When: July 4, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Starts at Manual High School, 1700 E. 28th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join together with others (while wearing a mask) to make your voice heard against issues of equality, minority rights and more during The Rise Up Rally. The rally will begin at Manual High School.

4th of July Celebration

When: July 4, 4 – 12 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: 54thirty hosts its annual 4th of July Celebration. You can sip on cocktail specials, nibble on a myriad of bites and have a spectacular view of the city for the national holiday.

Cherry Creek Farmer’s Market

When: July 4, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 E. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Purchase from local brands, farms, bakeries and more during the Cherry Creek Farmer’s Market. You can support local businesses and find some great items during the outdoor market.

Watermelon Hefe Release

When: July 4, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Strange Craft Beer Company, 1330 Zuni St. Unit M, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Grab a can of cold beer during the Watermelon Hefe Release. The summer-time German-style wheat brew is made with organic watermelon for a fresh taste, perfect for the hot weather. You can sip in the beer garden, watch fireworks and more throughout the event.

Sunday, July 5

Highlands Farmer’s Market

When: July 5, 9 a.mn. – 1 p.m.

Where: Highland’s Square, 3489 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Start your morning by shopping local during the Highlands Farmer’s Market. You can buy locally grown produce, fresh baked goods and more at the summer market. Make sure to abide by socially distancing rules and wear a mask.