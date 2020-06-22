Denver Art Museum Re-Opens to the Public This Friday

On Friday, June 26, the Denver Art Museum will re-open with a nearly contactless experience for visitors. Members of the museum will have the opportunity for an early visit on Wednesday, June 24 and Thursday, June 25 ahead of the public date.

The museum has many new protocols in place to keep staff and guests safe. They will be limiting the museum capacity, of a maximum of 350 people inside at one time. The museum also announced they will have regularly scheduled sanitation of high-touch surfaces. All staff and guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing throughout the galleries.

“While this reopening will feel different than prior museum experiences, we are adapting our onsite experiences to enable moments of beauty and respite for those who desire it,” said Christoph Heinrich, Frederick and Jan Mayer Director of the DAM in a prepared statement.

The exhibition Natural Forces: Winslow Homer and Frederic Remington, is brand new and visitors can experience it for the first time since the closure. Additionally, June 26 marks the opening of the exhibition Norman Rockwell: Imagining Freedom. Both exhibitions are available through September 7.

At the moment, the phased reopening plan only includes the Hamilton building. The newly renovated Martin Building and new Sie Welcome Center will be unveiled at a later date. This includes the hands-on studio and gallery games closures to limit person-to-person contact.

Youth 18 and under will still receive free admission. Though for all visitors, advanced purchase of tickets with specific dates and timeslots will be required.

For more information on the DAM’s reopening procedures and online ticketing, please visit denverartmuseum.org.