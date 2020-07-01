Governor Polis Closes Bars and Nightclubs Again After Increase in Coronavirus Cases

On Tuesday, Governor Jared Polis announced bars will close again for in-person service in order to suppress the increase of coronavirus cases in the state. In the weekly conference addressing coronavirus updates, Polis stated regulations for bars and night clubs will return to what they were two weeks ago. This means in-person service is prohibited until further notice.

In the meantime, bars may serve take-out alcohol. Bars that serve food can still provide in-person service as long as patrons remain six feet apart. Patrons must only interact with their own party and not mingle with other patrons.

The decision comes after an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state. “We are experiencing a slight uptick in the last two weeks,” said Polis. He added that Colorado has not found a safe way for bars to be a part of people’s lives. The inherent environment of bars that leads to mixing and socializing could risk a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Another worry is that visitors from neighboring states may come to Colorado if bars are kept open. States like Texas and Arizona are issuing orders to close down bars and nightclubs. “We don’t want to become a mecca of nightlife during the pandemic as neighboring states close down their own bars,” Polis said.

He went on to say that Coloradans should be responsible and smart while celebrating the Fourth of July. He encouraged people to watch fireworks from afar and keep a safe distance from other groups. Polis also suggested people should celebrate from home with their families. “We want to celebrate our nation’s birthday but we want to do it in a way that values life and values our economy and I know we can do that in Colorado,” said Polis.