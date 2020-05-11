This Week In Virtual Colorado Concerts

If quarantine life is making you a bit stir-crazy, you’re not alone. Denver’s vibrant live music scene continues to suffer as coronavirus continues its rampage which affects everyone from the musicians themselves to the loyal concert-goers and live music supporters. Although it is unclear as to when live music events will return, we’ve compiled some can’t miss virtual Denver concerts for you to check out this week.

UMS Presents: Streams With Grit

When: May 11 – May 17 – 5 p.m.

Platform: Facebook

The Lowdown: The Underground Music Showcase team is back for the fourth week of their virtual concert series “Streams With Grit.” The weekly line-up has not been announced yet, but we’ll keep you updated as we know more. In addition to tuning into their streams, you have the chance to support these musicians via virtual tip as they navigate through these tricky times.

Birdcall Lockdown Music Series

When: May 13 – 8 p.m.

Platform: Instagram + Facebook, watch here and here.

The Lowdown: Local restaurant Birdcall is teaming up with local Colorado musicians to provide a weekly live virtual showcase of music. This week’s line-up has not been announced yet, but we’ll keep you updated as we know more. This showcase is appropriately titled the “Birdcall Lockdown Music Series” and will be happening through the end of May.

Pioneer Mother

When: May 16 – 7 p.m.

Platform: Facebook, watch here.

The Lowdown: On Saturday night, Colorado’s Pioneer Mother are performing a live-stream show from the Gold Hill Inn. Hailing from Boulder, Pioneer Mother’s sound is a fluid mixture of bluegrass and Americana. If you’re unfamiliar with this band’s work, check out their debut single “Cocaine & Kisses” to give you a taste of what to expect this Saturday night.

Paul DeHaven

When: May 15 – 5 p.m.

Platform: Instagram, watch here.

The Lowdown: Denver venues The Fillmore, Summit and Marquis Theater are teaming up to provide you with some in-house entertainment over the next few weeks. On Friday, Colorado artist Paul DeHaven will be taking over Summit Denver’s Instagram for an in-house virtual show.

