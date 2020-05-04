Tattered Cover is Moving its LoDo Location to Join New Coors Field Area Development

After operating out of Denver’s LoDo neighborhood for more than 25 years, the Tattered Cover Book Store will move its downtown location at 16th and Wynkoop to the emerging McGregor Square, a new multi-use development under construction next door to Coors Field. The 655,000 square-foot structure takes up the city block outlined by 20th, Wazee, 19th and Wynkoop streets, and is named after the late Colorado Rockies team president, Keli McGregor. Dick Monfort, a co-owner of the city’s MLB team, is its developer.

“This was nothing less than perfect timing,” stated Monfort in a press release. “Tattered Cover has been quintessentially Denver for 50 years and it is exactly the type of retail partner we were hoping to have at McGregor Square. We always wanted a diverse mix of offerings, and we couldn’t be more proud to have locally-owned, family-owned Tattered Cover be one of our first public announcements. And, from a personal standpoint, we are very much looking forward to having such a beloved destination in the first two levels of the McGregor Square Residences building. I am sure my wife and I will be frequent visitors.”

The Tattered Cover location in McGregor Square will be located on the first two levels within the development’s private residence building near 20th and Wazee. The new store will be 6,000 square feet — less than half the area of Tattered Cover’s current LoDo location, which is 12,500 square feet. There’s still some structural gain to be had, though: in 2013, the book store relinquished the second floor of its LoDo outpost. Its two-storied residence at McGregor Square will feature a grand staircase, much like Tattered Cover’s original 1971 location in Cherry Creek North.

The independent bookstore of national renown expects to open its new downtown branch during the first quarter of 2021 — just in time for the company’s 50th birthday. It currently has four locations, not including its outlets at the Denver International Airport concourses.

“The McGregor Square development will be a boon to the ballpark and LoDo neighborhoods, and given the strong local flavor of the project, it’s a great fit for Tattered Cover,” said Tattered Cover’s CEO and co-owner, Len Vlahos, in a press release. He also stated that this move will ensure that the bookstore has a “significant presence downtown for many years to come.”

Due to coronavirus, the Tattered Cover locations aren’t open for in-person shopping, but the company is offering free shipping for orders over $30, and you can also purchase audiobooks on their website as well. For more information on its COVID-19-related adjustments, check out The Tattered Cover’s announcement here.