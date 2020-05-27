Station and Fruitsartclub Collaborate for MCA Denver

Denver fashion design brand Station in collaboration with Andrew Wetmore of Fruitsartclub, revealed on Sunday, May 24 a limited one-week only graphic t-shirt available for pre-order that will benefit the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) Denver. Total shirt sales will be donated to the MCA as they continue to be closed due to coronavirus until July 1.

The 100% cotton shirt titled, “Take Care of Her Or She Will Take Care of You,” is a nod to mother nature and the relationship between streetwear brands and art galleries. “It has a clear concise message with a cheeky tagline, the globe graphic and character have a hand-drawn feel and the fonts are nostalgic and placed in an interesting layout,” said Mars Contee, Station designer. “That coupled with the numbered tags, the tees being printed on 100% recycled cotton and it all being for MCA definitely make this one of my favorite Station releases ever.”

In a joint effort with Station, Fruitsartclub and all other platforms, the MCA crowdfunding board agreed to donate equivalent donations up to $100K for shirts sold. “Through this release we are hoping to garner enough funds to be able to make a sizable donation that will then be matched by the board and get them closer to their $100K mark.”

To pre-order a shirt, visit here.

Photos provided by Station.