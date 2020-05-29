Horseshoe Market Launches Shop Local Website With 100 Colorado Businesses

What started as a live Etsy shop in Denver has grown into one of the largest flea markets in the state. But like most things, The Horseshoe Market came to a screeching halt with the pandemic. However, recognizing the many artists and vendors rely on local and seasonal events such as theirs, Horseshoe founders Doug and Amy Yetman knew they had to find a solution.

Enter Shop Local, a new online directory created by the Yetmans. It is now home to over 100 local entrepreneurs and includes everything from housewares, clothing, gifts, bath and body products and more.

“With the reality of it, we just tried to figure out how to keep the community engaged, support our vendors, keep our relationships strong and keep the community shopping small and local, so that’s how we’ve pivoted to doing something online,” said Amy.

The Yetmans generated the new website to help artists continue to sell their products amidst the indefinite closure of public gatherings. After receiving emails asking about products, she knew online directory would be of help to customers looking to support small businesses.

“The Amazon’s of the world have thrived during this time by providing easy access, simple ordering and quick shipping on virtually everything,” she said. “We are committed to creating a platform that showcases Colorado’s best makers in one place and can help rebuild our community from the ground up.”

With the shift to moving sales online, to make buying your favorite local products easier, the Yetmans designed the directory to be image-driven, meaning it will be a quick process to find the things you need.

Soon the website will feature videos, specific vendor features, resources and a more dynamic search process. On their Instagram page, Horseshoe Market is also featuring different vendors to promote the goods to a larger audience.

“I just feel more passionate about it and our mission is kind of down to its essence,” Amy said. “We’re really about connecting all things local and building our economy from the ground up.”

In the state of Colorado, many mask makers have stepped up in this time of need. Both on the Shop Local and Horseshoe Market website, the Yetmans have listed many local mask makers to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Shop Local is also accepting submissions for local mask makers, artists, food vendors and many more. So if you’re either a small business looking for a new outlet or want to buy local, this is a good place to start.

Check out their website to see how you can support local businesses this summer.