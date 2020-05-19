Just Announced – Denver Botanic Gardens Cancels Summer Concert Series

To no one’s surprise, the Denver Botanic Gardens has canceled their summer concert series for the 2020 season. The concert series has been an important part of the summer season, showcasing many acclaimed acts including Jose Gonzales, Ziggy Marley and the Gipsy Kings to name a few. The concerts were held outdoors surrounding the botanic gardens, making it a unique and coveted summer experience.

“Due to safety measures taken to combat the spread of COVID-19, Denver Botanic Gardens is canceling its 2020 Summer Concert Series. The series was presented by UMB Bank and produced in partnership with Swallow Hill Music,” stated a press release for the Denver Botanic Gardens. “Denver Botanic Gardens and Swallow Hill Music look forward to, and are preparing for, the day when music is again in full bloom at the Gardens’ York Street urban oasis. In 2019, the Gardens hosted more than 30,000 live music lovers at its York Street location.”

Many outdoor concerts still hang in the air for the summer, as some have canceled their season (i.e, Jazz in the Park, Denver Botanic Gardens) or delayed their start (Levitt Pavilion). With new stipulations and regulations coming out every week, large outdoor gatherings remain on an indefinite hiatus.