12 Local Gifts You Can Buy Online in Time for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day might look a little different this year, but even if you aren’t able to see your mom you can still make her feel just as special. These gifts from Denver-based businesses are great for any mom, whether she’s a foodie, a yogi, or a self-care aficionado — and some are even available for national shipping. Since we can’t quite get out and shop in person, we’ve done the vetting for you. Luckily, some businesses are getting creative as well, offering gifts they wouldn’t have pre-coronavirus times.
Eyes Open x The Source
Where: 3330 Brighton Bl., Denver and 3501 Wazee St., Denver
Email: [email protected]
Hours: Stores are currently closed, online shopping available
The Lowdown: Eyes Open and The Source Hotel + Market Hall have partnered and put together some fun, local gift bags. Different collections are available and prices range from $50 to $150. All Mother’s Day gift bags include florals from Beet & Yarrow and a customizable Mother’s Day card. Pricier gift bags include sparkling wine from Proper Pour and AGAN bath salts. The last day for orders is May 7 and if you pre-order from the three package options before May 8, Eyes Open will deliver it directly to your Mom’s door on Mother’s Day (within Denver county)! Order on the Eyes Open website.
Dio Mio
Where: 3264 Larimer St., Denver
Phone: 303-562-1965
Hours: Contact for temporary hours
The Lowdown: Though Dio Mio has temporarily closed its doors for takeout dinner service in order to focus on making meals for healthcare workers, they are still offering plenty of options that are a great gift to give, or cook for, mom. Their DIY meal kits (with corresponding video instructions from a Dio Mio chef), homemade pasta and sauces, wine and gift cards are available for pickup Sundays only. Place your order before Friday evening via their online store.
BLOOM by Anuschka
Where: 300 University Blvd., Denver
Phone: 720-941-2862, extension 1
Hours: Store is closed, online store is open
The Lowdown: Nothing says Mother’s Day like a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, and BLOOM by Anuschka has a variety of arrangements to suit any mother’s taste. BLOOM’s bouquets are a combination of traditional European and modern styles and range from single orchids to a design-your-own Hyacinth arrangement. Mother’s Day minimum order for delivery is $125 and delivery is limited to the Denver area.
Alchemy Face Bar
Where: 4242 W. 44th Ave., Denver and 2701 Canyon Blvd., Boulder
Phone: 303-284-2890 (Denver) and 303-817-1430 (Boulder)
Hours: Locations scheduled to open next weekend
The Lowdown: Bring the zen of a spa directly to mom for Mother’s Day. Alchemy Face Bar offers its “Facials To Go” which contains everything mom will need to create her own facial at home. From Blackberry Detox to Crystal Elixir, everything is designed after their menu of signature services.
Trompeau Bakery
Where: 2950 S. Broadway, Englewood
Phone: 303-777-7222
Temporary Hours: Monday-Saturday 6:30 a.m – 1 p.m.; Closed Sundays
The Lowdown: Celebrate Mother’s Day with Trompeau Bakery, Englewood’s family-owned and operated French bakery. Order a bake-at-home quiche or a raspberry chocolate mousse cake off of their special Mother’s Day menu by Thursday, May 7 to have your order ready by Sunday. Full menu and pricing is available on their website. Plus, they’ve partnered with Mary Martha’s Floral Designs to offer a spring bouquet or a potted plant to your order.
H2a Botanicals
Where: 5100 E. Highway 14, Fort Collins
Phone: 970-567-9092
Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., daily
The Lowdown: What better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than to tap into what our collective mother (Mother Earth) has to offer. H2a Botanicals uses minerals, herbs and crystals to infuse the Earth’s powerful healing properties into their all-natural skincare products. Not to mention, owners Heather and Sierra are a mother-daughter team. Allow mom to pamper herself with a “Be Delighted” herbal bath soak or an active clay detox mask and be sure to place an order on their site soon, to get it to mom by Sunday.
Hadden & Ev Illustrations
Where: Denver
Email: [email protected]
The Lowdown: Not only does Hadden & Ev Illustrations offer customizable gifts, like monogrammed leather goods, but owner and illustrator Hadden can also create custom watercolor illustrations and even custom painted designs on one of mom’s favorite leather pieces. Contact the Hadden & Ev team for a quote and let mom know her Dooney & Burke is in for a facelift.
Moksha
Where: 2746 47th Street, Boulder
Phone: 720-648-8893
Hours: Contact for temporary hours
The Lowdown: Boulder-based chocolatier, Moksha has partnered with two other female-owned businesses Jaanu & Me and Greytangerine to offer moms a gift set featuring a few of their favorite things. A rosemary and sage, hand-poured candle from Jannu & Me, a one-of-a-kind greeting card from Greytangerine and a variety of CBD chocolates from Moksha were meticulously chosen to make mom feel special. Order the gift set via the Moksha website.
Jitterbug Art Studio
Where: Denver
Email: [email protected]
The Lowdown: Denver-based Jitterbug Art Studio, started by illustrator and painter Latasha Dunston has plenty to offer for the unique, creative mom in our lives. Not only does Dunston offer colorful, joyful illustrations for purchase on her site, she also hosts Plein Air painting workshops, which could be the perfect post-COVID-19 activity for you and your mom.
Chook Charcoal Chicken
Where: 1300 S. Pearl St., Denver
Phone: 303-282-8399
Hours: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., daily
The Lowdown: This Mother’s Day, Chook is open for takeout and delivery but to celebrate the holiday, they are one-upping their classic “Chook for Four.” Order the Mother’s Day Chook for Four meal (which includes a whole chicken, three sides and one large salad) and you’ll also receive a bottle of Attimo Wine and a small bouquet of flowers for mom, all for $55. Call to order.
Online Yoga Membership
Where: The River, Big Power Yoga, CorePower Yoga
The Lowdown: Denver-based yoga studios are offering subscriptions to their online classes. Whether mom is a seasoned yogi or an aspiring one, these studios have a mix of live and pre-recorded classes for every experience level.
Balistreri Vineyards
Where: 1946 E. 66th Ave., Denver
Phone: 303-287-5156
Hours: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., daily
The Lowdown: Local natural wine purveyor Balistreri Vineyards has released two brand new wines just in time for Mother’s Day: a Colorado Merlot and Colorado Cherry Wine each with a special, hand-painted label. These wines can be shipped or picked up on their own, or go for Balistreri’s Mother’s Day Gift Basket that features up to three bottles of wine, Balistreri Biscotti Cookies, “Chocolove” chocolate bars, Italian Glitterati and Terrone candies, and a hand-painted mother’s day card. Their “Finish at Home” meals are a nice addition, so you can take the cooking off of mom for the day.