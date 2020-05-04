12 Local Gifts You Can Buy Online in Time for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day might look a little different this year, but even if you aren’t able to see your mom you can still make her feel just as special. These gifts from Denver-based businesses are great for any mom, whether she’s a foodie, a yogi, or a self-care aficionado — and some are even available for national shipping. Since we can’t quite get out and shop in person, we’ve done the vetting for you. Luckily, some businesses are getting creative as well, offering gifts they wouldn’t have pre-coronavirus times.

Eyes Open x The Source

Where: 3330 Brighton Bl., Denver and 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Email: [email protected]

Hours: Stores are currently closed, online shopping available

The Lowdown: Eyes Open and The Source Hotel + Market Hall have partnered and put together some fun, local gift bags. Different collections are available and prices range from $50 to $150. All Mother’s Day gift bags include florals from Beet & Yarrow and a customizable Mother’s Day card. Pricier gift bags include sparkling wine from Proper Pour and AGAN bath salts. The last day for orders is May 7 and if you pre-order from the three package options before May 8, Eyes Open will deliver it directly to your Mom’s door on Mother’s Day (within Denver county)! Order on the Eyes Open website.

Dio Mio

Where: 3264 Larimer St., Denver

Phone: 303-562-1965

Hours: Contact for temporary hours

The Lowdown: Though Dio Mio has temporarily closed its doors for takeout dinner service in order to focus on making meals for healthcare workers, they are still offering plenty of options that are a great gift to give, or cook for, mom. Their DIY meal kits (with corresponding video instructions from a Dio Mio chef), homemade pasta and sauces, wine and gift cards are available for pickup Sundays only. Place your order before Friday evening via their online store.

BLOOM by Anuschka

Where: 300 University Blvd., Denver

Phone: 720-941-2862, extension 1

Hours: Store is closed, online store is open

The Lowdown: Nothing says Mother’s Day like a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, and BLOOM by Anuschka has a variety of arrangements to suit any mother’s taste. BLOOM’s bouquets are a combination of traditional European and modern styles and range from single orchids to a design-your-own Hyacinth arrangement. Mother’s Day minimum order for delivery is $125 and delivery is limited to the Denver area.

Alchemy Face Bar

Where: 4242 W. 44th Ave., Denver and 2701 Canyon Blvd., Boulder

Phone: 303-284-2890 (Denver) and 303-817-1430 (Boulder)

Hours: Locations scheduled to open next weekend

The Lowdown: Bring the zen of a spa directly to mom for Mother’s Day. Alchemy Face Bar offers its “Facials To Go” which contains everything mom will need to create her own facial at home. From Blackberry Detox to Crystal Elixir, everything is designed after their menu of signature services.

Trompeau Bakery

Where: 2950 S. Broadway, Englewood

Phone: 303-777-7222

Temporary Hours: Monday-Saturday 6:30 a.m – 1 p.m.; Closed Sundays

The Lowdown: Celebrate Mother’s Day with Trompeau Bakery, Englewood’s family-owned and operated French bakery. Order a bake-at-home quiche or a raspberry chocolate mousse cake off of their special Mother’s Day menu by Thursday, May 7 to have your order ready by Sunday. Full menu and pricing is available on their website. Plus, they’ve partnered with Mary Martha’s Floral Designs to offer a spring bouquet or a potted plant to your order.

H2a Botanicals

Where: 5100 E. Highway 14, Fort Collins

Phone: 970-567-9092

Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., daily

The Lowdown: What better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than to tap into what our collective mother (Mother Earth) has to offer. H2a Botanicals uses minerals, herbs and crystals to infuse the Earth’s powerful healing properties into their all-natural skincare products. Not to mention, owners Heather and Sierra are a mother-daughter team. Allow mom to pamper herself with a “Be Delighted” herbal bath soak or an active clay detox mask and be sure to place an order on their site soon, to get it to mom by Sunday.

Hadden & Ev Illustrations

Where: Denver

Email: [email protected]

The Lowdown: Not only does Hadden & Ev Illustrations offer customizable gifts, like monogrammed leather goods, but owner and illustrator Hadden can also create custom watercolor illustrations and even custom painted designs on one of mom’s favorite leather pieces. Contact the Hadden & Ev team for a quote and let mom know her Dooney & Burke is in for a facelift.

Moksha

Where: 2746 47th Street, Boulder

Phone: 720-648-8893

Hours: Contact for temporary hours

The Lowdown: Boulder-based chocolatier, Moksha has partnered with two other female-owned businesses Jaanu & Me and Greytangerine to offer moms a gift set featuring a few of their favorite things. A rosemary and sage, hand-poured candle from Jannu & Me, a one-of-a-kind greeting card from Greytangerine and a variety of CBD chocolates from Moksha were meticulously chosen to make mom feel special. Order the gift set via the Moksha website.

Jitterbug Art Studio

Where: Denver

Email: [email protected]

The Lowdown: Denver-based Jitterbug Art Studio, started by illustrator and painter Latasha Dunston has plenty to offer for the unique, creative mom in our lives. Not only does Dunston offer colorful, joyful illustrations for purchase on her site, she also hosts Plein Air painting workshops, which could be the perfect post-COVID-19 activity for you and your mom.

Chook Charcoal Chicken

Where: 1300 S. Pearl St., Denver

Phone: 303-282-8399

Hours: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., daily

The Lowdown: This Mother’s Day, Chook is open for takeout and delivery but to celebrate the holiday, they are one-upping their classic “Chook for Four.” Order the Mother’s Day Chook for Four meal (which includes a whole chicken, three sides and one large salad) and you’ll also receive a bottle of Attimo Wine and a small bouquet of flowers for mom, all for $55. Call to order.

Online Yoga Membership

Where: The River, Big Power Yoga, CorePower Yoga

The Lowdown: Denver-based yoga studios are offering subscriptions to their online classes. Whether mom is a seasoned yogi or an aspiring one, these studios have a mix of live and pre-recorded classes for every experience level.

Balistreri Vineyards

Where: 1946 E. 66th Ave., Denver

Phone: 303-287-5156

Hours: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., daily

The Lowdown: Local natural wine purveyor Balistreri Vineyards has released two brand new wines just in time for Mother’s Day: a Colorado Merlot and Colorado Cherry Wine each with a special, hand-painted label. These wines can be shipped or picked up on their own, or go for Balistreri’s Mother’s Day Gift Basket that features up to three bottles of wine, Balistreri Biscotti Cookies, “Chocolove” chocolate bars, Italian Glitterati and Terrone candies, and a hand-painted mother’s day card. Their “Finish at Home” meals are a nice addition, so you can take the cooking off of mom for the day.