Colorado Campsites Will Begin to Re-Open This Week

While Colorado citizens have been practicing social distancing and following mandated stay-at-home orders, many have turned to outdoor activities to get out of the house. Especially with the long-awaited warm weather, people are headed outside to enjoy May temperatures. Whether it be running around local parks or biking in your neighborhood, Coloradans always tend to find their way outside.

To those wishing for a more remote destination, Colorado campsites will begin an approach of re-opening at 50% capacity. After over a month-long closure of all state parks, Governor Jared Polis announced today in a press conference a phased reopening for camping services beginning on Tuesday, May 12.

Since this is a phased approach at the reopening, The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) office hopes to slowly allow full capacity at all campsites throughout the summer — but for now — reservations are required. Although expect facilities like playgrounds, picnic areas, yurts, cabins and other campsite facilities at Colorado’s state parks will likely remain unavailable.

The CPW issued statements asking visitors to have flexible travel plans as everything is still being finalized. There is more information on their website regarding permits and licenses, hunting and fishing, boating and overall COVID-19 safety.