The Lumineers, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews and More to Perform This Week For Banding Together Benefit

As the music industry has suffered both locally and nationally, sweeping displays of charity have surfaced to curb the decline. The Banding Together live-stream presented by Breckenridge Brewery is the newest example to hit our computer and TV screens.

The three-hour event will stream through 97.3 KBCO and CBSN Denver from 6 – 9 p.m on Saturday, May 30. The star-studded event includes performances by The Lumineers, The Avett Brothers, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, The String Cheese Incident and many more. Bret Saunders, Morning Show host for 97.3 KBCO and Jim Benemann, CBS4 anchorman, will host the event.

Banding Together is the first part of a greater picture the Colorado Music Relief Fund (CMRF) aims to paint. The newly created fund will put on donation-based high-quality live stream events — beginning with Banding Together — in efforts to provide monetary relief to Colorado musicians and workers in the state’s music industry. This partnership between several companies, Colorado government and even state colleges shows the power that local music has over Colorado’s identity.

“Coloradans have a history of coming together during times of crisis, and now more than ever, we are looking toward music and art to find comfort during this difficult time,” said Governor Jared Polis in a press release, “Colorado’s music industry and rich pool of talent is an important part of our culture, economy, and the Colorado way of life. I can’t wait for the day when we can all return to one of Colorado’s excellent music venues to see our favorite bands play live again. But until then, I’m excited that the state can partner with the Colorado Music Relief Fund in this effort.”

Starting on May 28, workers in the music industry can apply to receive aid from the CMRF here.