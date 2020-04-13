This Week In Virtual Colorado Concerts

Sometimes it gets worse before it gets better and it’s important to remember that ultimately, this will get better. Until we are able to go out and experience live music once again, we have some virtual concerts lined up to hold you over for another week of quarantine. Stay safe Denver and from us to you – happy virtual concert-going. If you want your live-stream to be added to the weekly roundups please e-mail [email protected] for consideration.

UMS Presents: Streams With Grit

When: April 13 – April 19 – 5 p.m.

Platform: Facebook

The Lowdown: The Underground Music Showcase team is back for the third week of their virtual concert series “Streams With Grit.” This week’s lineup includes Andy Immerman, Annabelle Maginnis, Slow Caves, Maffa Rico, Eric Lake, Milky .Wav and Doze listed respectively Monday through Sunday. In addition to tuning into their streams, you have the chance to support these musicians via virtual tip as they navigate through these tricky times.

Birdcall Lockdown Music Series

When: April 14 – April 16 – 8 p.m.

Platform: Instagram + Facebook, watch here and here.

The Lowdown: Local restaurant Birdcall is teaming up with local Colorado musicians to provide a weekly live virtual showcase of music. The weekly line-up has not been announced yet, but we’ll keep you updated as we know more. This showcase is appropriately titled the “Birdcall Lockdown Music Series.”

5000 the Band

When: April 14, 3 p.m.

Platform: Facebook, watch here.

The Lowdown: On Tuesday afternoon, 5000 the Band will hop on their Facebook page to give you some in-home entertainment. 5000 the Band is a duo out of The Mile High City composed of members Meghann Jordan and Matt Youngblood. Armed with their guitars and voices, 5000 the Band takes on the ’90s rock sound in a more condensed format and are influenced by artists of that era.

Andy Sydow

When: April 16, 7 p.m.

Platform: Facebook, watch here.

The Lowdown: On Thursday night, Colorado Americana artist Andy Sydow will go live on Facebook. Influenced by the likes of Jason Isbell and Tom Petty, Sydow’s sound contains elements of folk and rock that blend together seamlessly. Sydow’s set will contain some original music along with covers and even a play-at-home drinking game.

Spectacle

When: April 17 – Time TBD

Platform: Instagram, watch here.

The Lowdown: On Friday night, Colorado-based fusion duo Spectacle is making a house call and returning to The Ogden Theatre’s Instagram. Spectacle, composed of members Jessica Rose Borth and Michael Lee Mahan, are true genre-benders. Spectacle takes everything from funk to classical and blends it together in their own unique style. Come spend your Friday night with two stellar Colorado musicians all from the comfort of your own home.

Teresa Suydam

When: April 17, 7 p.m.

Platform: Facebook, watch here.

The Lowdown: Denver based singer-songwriter Teresa Suydam is releasing some new material on April 17. Suydam is a highly skilled vocalist with a powerful tone that rings out beautifully over the production of her music. We recommend checking out her debut single “All I Care About Is You” to give you a taste of what’s coming next from Suydam.

Thunderthief

When: April 17, 5 p.m.

Platform: Instagram, watch here.

The Lowdown: Denver venues The Fillmore, Summit and Marquis Theater are teaming up to provide you with some in-house entertainment over the next few weeks. On Friday, Denver EDM producer Thunderthief will be taking over Marquis Theater’s Instagram for an in-house virtual show. Thunderthief, aka Casey Ottmann, is a multi-faceted musician that includes live instruments in his energetic electronic sets.

Social Distance Stone Cottage Live Stream

When: April 18, 6 p.m.

Platform: YouTube, watch here.

The Lowdown: Artistic collective The Stone Cottage Studios are hosting a live stream benefit concert featuring some amazing Colorado talent. The Social Distance Stone Cottage Live Stream will be raising money to benefit both the artists and crew hosting the live stream as well as the Boulder Shelter. The line up for Saturday’s event includes Gasoline Lollipops, James and the Rise, Dave Tamkin & Co., Jamie of James and the Rise and Avery Johnson.

