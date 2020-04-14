Photos of the Mile High City in Bloom, Spring 2020

Spring is usually a time of rebirth and growth. The tulips are in bloom and the trees begin to bud as Colorado’s soil thaws and life charts its way back to the surface. The natural world spins on, even as we stand still. Yet much like the blossoms that survive the initial frost, spring is also a time of resilience — a promise that summer will come. Hopefully, these photos of Denver’s neighborhoods in bloom will bring you some sense of comfort and remind you that everything has its season.

All photography by Amanda Piela.