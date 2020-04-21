6 Local Hair Stylists and Salons That Want To Meet With You Virtually

During COVID-19 there have been many unforeseen factors in our lives that have been impacted. Many businesses have closed for the foreseeable future including salons. This obviously affects hair and makeup artists tremendously — but they are not giving up. There are still talented stylists that are offering their services virtually through consultations, tutorials or virtual walkthroughs. They are here to tell you to put down the box hair dye and scissors without proper help. Here at 303 Magazine, we have come up with a list of some talented stylists available and ready to virtually offer you their services.

Prices and availability may vary.

Joe Denny

The Lowdown: Joe Denny is an award-winning hairstylist as well as owner and founder of Luminous Studio. If you’re a well-versed patron of Denver Fashion Week you have seen Denny’s work on and off the runway. Denny is taking consultations via text or through Luminous Studio’s Facebook page.

Caryn Pine



The Lowdown: Caryn Pine specializes in hair, makeup and skincare services. Local to Denver, she has gained loyal clients through her service either in studio or on location. Currently, Pine is happy to engage in virtual consultations. To view her work head over to her website or Instagram account. The best way to reach her is by email: [email protected]

Cecelia Kirby

The Lowdown: This local go-getter is also offering her knowledge and talents virtually during this time. Cecelia Kirby is an award-winning hairstylist whose work can be seen on multiple runways and publications in and out of the country. Kirby can be contacted via email at [email protected]

Georgia Tournai

The Lowdown: Georgia Tournai is an amazing hairstylist at Georgia Tournai Hair Inc. in Greeley. Tournai partakes in education, editorial, runway and theater opportunities. During this time, Tornai is doing virtual consultations on her website. She’ll assist in everything from traditional color consultation to how to clean up a neckline or how to apply your own root touch up. “I think right now is a more vital time than ever to really support and take care of your clients in any way you can,” she explained.

Wild Roots Salon

The Lowdown: Wild Roots Salon is local to Broomfield and during this time they are offering a color pick up to clients so you can say goodbye to box dye. Through social media, they are offering mini-tutorials that can be seen on their Instagram live stories. To contact Wild Roots email them at [email protected]