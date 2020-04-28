Colorado’s Largest Country Music Festival Cancelled for 2020

As of April 28, Country Jam — Colorado’s largest country music festival — will not take place in 2020. The festival was originally scheduled to occur from June 18 – 21 at Jam Ranch outside of Grand Junction. Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Carrie Underwood and Toby Keith were slated as its headliners.

All tickets purchased for this year’s festival will automatically be valid for the 2021 Country Jam, scheduled for June 17 – 20, 2021. This year’s ticket holders are even guaranteed to have the same seat numbers and/or campsites for next year’s festival.

Country Jam organizers are also offering its patrons the choice to refund their tickets if next year’s event isn’t in the cards for them, in spite of all the added perks. Beginning May 1, those who purchased festival tickets through the Country Jam ticketing page can request a refund. The refund request portal will close on May 31. Fans who did not purchase tickets directly through the official Country Jam website and who would like to be refunded are instructed to contact the party they originally purchased tickets through.

“We always want to stay true to the core spirit of our events, and given the current factors at play, we didn’t see a path forward to producing the festival you all know and love,” states Country Jam’s public explanation of the cancellation. “This process takes time and all parties involved are working incredibly hard to expedite the process to ensure everyone who is entitled to a refund receives it as quickly as possible.”

Refunded seats and campsites will be re-available for purchase once tickets for the 2021 Country Jam officially go on sale.

To learn more about ticket transfers and refunds for Colorado’s Country Jam, head over to their website here. For a list of other coronavirus-related event cancellations, go here.