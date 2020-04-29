This Year’s Cherry Creek Arts Festival is Canceled

On April 29, the year-round arts education organization, CherryArts, announced the cancellation of this year’s Cherry Creek Arts Festival. The 2020 event, once slated to occur on July 4 – 6 in the streets of Denver’s Cherry Creek North neighborhood, would have been the festival’s 30th straight year.

“This decision was made after weeks of careful deliberation about the challenging and evolving impacts of COVID-19 and was informed by City of Denver and State of Colorado public health officials,” said Tara Brickell, executive director and CEO of CherryArts. “As an event that relies on the regional and national travel of artists and hosts over 330,000 people, we are confident this is the best decision to ensure the safety of artists and our community during this time of social distancing.”

Though organizers confess that the decision to cancel the 2020 Cherry Creek Arts Festival was “difficult” and came with “great sadness,” they are already looking ahead to the future. The dates for the next year’s festival have already been set for July 2 – 4, 2021. Every artist that had signed on to perform and/or display their creations at the 2020 event will have a guaranteed spot in 2021’s festival. If they wish not to stay on, they will be fully refunded.

Though CherryArt’s crowning annual in-person festival is off the table this year, the nonprofit organization has doubled down on its commitment to providing people the opportunity to experience and learn about art. To adapt to the impacts of COVID-19, it launched Art Shop, where people can digitally visit online booths of artists who would’ve been involved in this year’s Cherry Creek Arts Festival. Every Art Shop purchase directly supports the artist.

CherryArts also created an online learning section of their website called “At Home with CherryArts,” where families and individuals can explore their creative side while remaining safer at home.

Finally, they also began distributing art kits to families of Denver Public School students who receive meals from Food for Thought, a Denver-based volunteer organization.

If that wasn’t enough, Brickell also stated in a press release that CherryArts “will continue to provide access to art experiences and arts education through initiatives and programs that we will announce in the coming months.”

To keep up with CherryArts as it rolls out more community initiatives, check out — and bookmark — its website.