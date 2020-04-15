During this unpredictable time, some tasks—like finding a Denver apartment—might seem

impossible. How do you lease a new place without the ability to drive around town, tour units,

and sit in a leasing office? Is there someone out there who can actually help me make a good

decision on where to live? Luckily both of these questions are solved by a local Denver startup, AptAmigo. AptAmigo’s technology and team of experts can help you find an incredible deal on a

new apartment from the comfort of your couch. (Side note: they’re hiring!)

Although their five-star service usually includes in-person tours, AptAmigo is exclusively offering

virtual tours to help renters search safely during COVID-19. With this service, Denver renters

can now search, tour, and choose a new apartment all from the safety of their phone or

computer. The best part? Their service is 100% free.

How To Find an Apartment in Denver

When You Can’t See It In-Person

If you think that it is not possible to sign a lease without physically touring an apartment, think

again! AptAmigo has actually been helping Denverites do it for years. They are called “site-

unseen” tours, and are usually reserved for people moving to Denver from another state.

However, with COVID-19 causing leasing offices to prohibit in-person viewings, site-unseen

tours have now become a necessity.

With site-unseen tours, you get one-on-one support from an apartment expert who knows every

building in Denver and will help you narrow down options. Want a walk-in closet? Need a dog

run? Love hardwood floors and big windows? AptAmigo’s team of experts can help you find it.

Committing to an apartment for the next year is a big decision. So even if you have to sign a

lease site-unseen, you still want to see the unit you’ll be living in. For this, AptAmigo leverages

its team’s expertise, robust library of amenity and unit videos, and FaceTime tours with on-site

leasing teams.

It Helps To Have an Entire Team On Your Side

Having an entire team of experts focused on helping you find an apartment remotely saves time,

stress, and money. Photos and floorplans are great (and available on their website!), but their

team of Denver apartment locators can provide more information about the things that truly

matter. Things like soundproofing, pros and cons, rent specials that can save you thousands,

and other details that can be difficult to find online.

AptAmigo has built an entirely new way to find apartments. By utilizing their proprietary

technology, renter reviews, and a full team with insider knowledge working behind the scenes,

they are able to help clients find apartments quickly and efficiently.

Having a team of local experts has allowed AptAmigo to deliver consistent, five-star experiences

over and over again, especially for renters searching remotely. Here’s what Ben H. said about

his recent experience: “Sean from AptAmigo was incredible! I am moving to Denver site-unseen

and he got videos for me so I could see apartments remotely. Ended up finding an incredible

deal on an apartment less than half a mile away from where I work. Never hunting for an

apartment by myself again!”

Check out more of their Google reviews to see what past clients had to say.

How It Works

The process is easy and convenient. All you have to do is visit their website (aptamigo.com) and

submit an inquiry. Then, an agent will contact you ASAP for a quick phone consultation. During

this call, your agent will take the time to get to know you and your specific apartment needs.

You’ll have a chance to explain what you’re looking for, inform them of special requirements,

and ask any questions you might have.

After the intro call, your agent will use AptAmigo’s proprietary website and search engine to

compile a list of options based on your criteria. When they’re finished with your personalized list,

they’ll send it to you and help you narrow it down to your favorites.

Once you feel confident about your list, it gets sent to AptAmigo’s Operations team, who will

coordinate all the viewings. On a normal, non-COVID-19 tour, they map out a route and

schedule a full day of in-person tours for you. However, during COVID-19, they use their internal

database and coordinate with each building’s leasing staff to acquire videos and photos of the

units you are interested in.

You can expect to receive a tidy bundle of photos, videos, price sheets, notes from leasing staff,

and anything else you need to make a confident decision. All you have to do is pick your

favorite!

How to Get Started

By adapting to the circumstances of COVID-19, we can all work together to keep our

communities safe. Although it may seem daunting to rent without touring in-person, the

AptAmigo team hopes to make it a little bit easier to find your dream apartment from the comfort

and safety of your own home. They have helped thousands of people find apartments

(sometimes even from across the country) and can help you find yours too. If you have any

questions, comments, or would like to get started on your free apartment hunt, please reach out

to them and one of their helpful experts will be in touch shortly.