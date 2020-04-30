Announcing 303 Magazine’s Cover Challenge Winners

After a month of submissions, review and voting, we are proud to announce the top three winners for our 303 Magazine online Cover Challenge Contest. To re-cap, these winners will receive cash prizes of up to $500 and New Belgium Mountain Time Lager swag packages. New Belgium also donated $1 for every submission and then some for Sun Valley Community Kitchen, ending up with a $500 donation total to the non-profit organization.

In order from first to third, the winners for our 303 Cover Challenge Contest are:

First Place: Max DeVincenzo

The Lowdown: During the virtual cover challenge, no artist was more popular than Bill Withers. The late soul singer passed on April 3, and Colorado went out of their way to honor the legend. Of the many submissions, the best rendition came from Max DeVincenzo. Recruiting a squad of talented musicians to carry the tune via video chats, DeVincenzo gave Withers a creative send-off with a tribute that was good on the eyes and even better on the ears. DeVincenzo’s cover was one wherein it was hard not to want to see it in person, but hopefully, a day will come where we can.

Second Place: The Sherman House Boys

The Lowdown: The Sherman House Boys’ submission made us collectively wish our roommates were more talented. Shot like a quirky indie music video, The Sherman House Boys, comprised of Summers Baker, Erik Fellenstein, Alex Heffron and Joe D’Esposito, covered HAIM’s “Now I’m In It.” Between dancing in the street and submerging themselves in bathtubs, The Sherman House Boys pulled out all the stops and most importantly, created a rendition that the HAIM girls themselves would be proud of.

Third Place: Kaitlyn Williams

The Lowdown: It’s a relatively odd sight not seeing singer/songwriter Kaitlyn Williams behind a guitar or piano, but don’t let that make you think she didn’t give it her all. Digging deep into the local aspect of the challenge, Williams chose to cover none other than fellow Denver songstress Kayla Marque’s song “Fold In Half.” Not to be fooled by the modest quarantine set-up, Williams didn’t waste any time letting us know the star of her video was her soaring voice. Self-isolation and an off-the-cuff cover never looked nor sounded so effortless. Honestly, if you didn’t mash the repeat button at the end, did you even watch it

Prizes

1st Place – $500 cash prize + New Belgium Mountain Time Lager swag

2nd second – $200 + New Belgium Mountain Time Lager swag

3rd place – $100 + New Belgium Mountain Time Lager swag

$1 will be donated to Sun Valley Community Kitchen for every submission, up to 200 submissions. The swag bag includes a small canvas duffle dag, sweatshirt (size can be selected by winner), hat, beanie and an insulated camp mug.



