Whiskies of the World to Take Over Four Seasons on Friday

On Friday, March 13 the event formerly known as The Whiskey Extravaganza will return to the Four Seasons Denver for an evening of tastings, education and a general celebration of all things whiskey. In 2020, The Whiskey Extravaganza and the International Wine and Spirits Competition’s Whiskies of the World combined to create one of the nation’s premier whiskey tours — featuring 15 stops across the remainder of the year.

Denver is the tour’s opening event and will highlight a range of local spirits as well as national and international expressions. Light snacks and pours from brands including Stranahan’s, Crater Lake Spirits and Greenbrier Distillery will be joined by a range of masterclasses from some of the industry’s leading voices.

Whiskies of the World director Douglas Smith likens the event to a multitiered course in art appreciation. “People are here to taste the product,” he said. “Here is how you can receive more from the product. You can learn other people’s techniques,” he continued. While similar events can wind up being one big bacchanal, tickets have been limited to 500 in order to facilitate an environment where attendees can really take the time to appreciate the nuance and learn about international variation. Masterclasses will last 45 minutes and occur two per hour during the general admission section. Options include and American Single Malt Discussion Panel, a Cigar Discussion from Honor Cigars and a presentation from the Scotch Malt Whiskey Society. Robin Robinson will also be on-site selling and signing his new book The Complete Whiskey Course.

The decision to open in Denver came in part from the city’s commitment to local production. “Denver is a distilling city,” said Smith. “Epicurean centers tend to be mixes of cultures,” he noted of the city’s continued development and concern for ongoing culinary sophistication. Smith also stated that the event should appeal to a range of palates, with newcomers and enthusiasts all being able to find a version of the event that suits their level of experience.

Whiskies of the World will take place at The Four Seasons Denver from 6 – 9:30 p.m. The Four Seasons is located at 1111 14th St., Denver. Tickets are available both in regular and VIP options here.

All photography courtesy of Whiskies of the World.