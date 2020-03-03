Welton Street Cafe to Be Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives This Friday

The beloved Welton Street Cafe got a visit from Guy Fieri himself. The Food Network’s popular show, Diners Drive-Ins and Dives hosted by the infamous Fieri caught up with the Five Points soul food joint weeks ago, but the episode itself is slated to drop this Friday, March 6. The show which began in the winter of 2006 takes viewers on a road trip type of journey into some of the best hole-in-the-walls and underrated restaurants around the country. Previously, restaurants like Sams no. 3, Denver Biscuit Company and Highland Tavern among others have been featured from Denver. However, Welton Street Cafe’s is unique in the fact that the restaurant is the first in Five Points to be featured.

Given Welton Street Cafe’s long-running cult following, as an age-old Denver establishment, the exposure is well earned. In honor of the episode, Welton Street is hosting a celebration and watch party on Friday, March 6 at 6 p.m. to coincide with the airing of the episode.

Welton St. Cafe is located at 2736 Welton Street, Denver.